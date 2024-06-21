If you want to read scientific drivel, just pure crap, as if you were reading a CDC MMWR bullshit so called ‘scientific’ report, read this tripe:

This idiot is saying that we who took no vaccine and were saying why we questioned it and refused to take it, it is we who gave those who took the vaccine extreme stress that they got heart attacks etc. These c***s are also saying we the ‘unvaccinated’ did wrong by not telling those who took the vaccine what we knew, to more inform them.

Did we not?

