Raymond Palmer, what a specious idiotic dolt moron nincompoop, telling us that people who got heart attacks after the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine got it because of stress from anti-vaxxers! This
inane idiot Palmer, were it not the anti-vaxxers (COVID mRNA) who were shamed, pilloried, slandered, shut out of 'polite society' by idiot moron shills Wen, Hotez, Siegal (FOX) etc.?
If you want to read scientific drivel, just pure crap, as if you were reading a CDC MMWR bullshit so called ‘scientific’ report, read this tripe:
This idiot is saying that we who took no vaccine and were saying why we questioned it and refused to take it, it is we who gave those who took the vaccine extreme stress that they got heart attacks etc. These c***s are also saying we the ‘unvaccinated’ did wrong by not telling those who took the vaccine what we knew, to more inform them.
Did we not?
OMG Dr. Alexander. In all my years in the medical field, military medical and in nursing, reading hundreds if not thousands of medical journal articles and taking CE courses, especially related to vaccines, I have never read anything that a medical professional ever wrote like this one you have highlighted in this post. The utter madness of it all and how someone can blatantly write with such fervent fakery, to think we are just idiots to believe such farcical words is beyond believable. SMH
These idiots are so pathetically desperate that I am simply incredulous at how low these morons will stoop.