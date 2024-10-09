No one told Kamala of the power of the Hurricane PHOTO op…my oh my…not even her boy Barry O…

Revenge Kamala will learn, is a meal best served cold and Biden is delivering it COLD as hell!

And he reminds its him AND Kamala and he did not insist that she go to NC or the hurricane disaster areas…no no no…he set her up, for not only does she not care, but he ensured she did not go!

You did not understand when Biden put on MAGA hat, it was planned message to Harris para 'I am going to fCUk you' for what you & Nancy did to me'! Obama knew importance of the HUG with Christie creme (substack.com)

