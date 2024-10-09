Re-read my prior stack below, I told you that when Biden put on the MAGA hat, watch the smile, he told Kamala & Nancy I will destroy Kamala! Now as Kamala tries to run from Joe, Joe reminds us it was
Kamala 'AND' him, right down the line, she cannot run away, Joe is destroying Kamala, he DOES NOT want her to be POTUS, he not only dislikes her, he knows she is a dingdong inept dimwit!
No one told Kamala of the power of the Hurricane PHOTO op…my oh my…not even her boy Barry O…
Revenge Kamala will learn, is a meal best served cold and Biden is delivering it COLD as hell!
And he reminds its him AND Kamala and he did not insist that she go to NC or the hurricane disaster areas…no no no…he set her up, for not only does she not care, but he ensured she did not go!
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You did not understand when Biden put on MAGA hat, it was planned message to Harris para 'I am going to fCUk you' for what you & Nancy did to me'! Obama knew importance of the HUG with Christie creme (substack.com)
___
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yep! Looks like seeking revenge!
Too very bad, it wasn’t done for a the right reason, like following constitutional protocol- since no one voted for her to even run for POTUS in this election.
Then, the 2019 Democratic Party debates, was certainly not in her favor! First loser!
Biden, is self serving in these moments. But at least, he is showing his disdain for such an inept human.
There's a good chance you're right on this.