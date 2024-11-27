My take:

There was no clinical or scientific or statistical benefit shown from Remdesivir (failed EBOLA drug) and this was quite early on, it was known this drug was blowing up kidneys and livers…was causing harms and deaths and killed…low-risk and was deadly to more severe cases…yet it was made standard of care…

There is evidence that Fauci and NIH et al. tampered with the study protocol (see here and below) so that they could claim some benefit as the drug was showing ineffectiveness and safety failures. So, if you look at the protocol adjustment below, they made a non-patient important outcome (time to recovery), the primary outcome. These are real crooks! Fraud was committed with Remdesivir, and I accuse openly here the NIH and FDA under Francis Collins and Hahn and Woodcock and NIAID under Fauci of fraud. Academic publishing protocol and analytical fraud.

Remdesivir has emerged as liver and kidney toxic and a failed EBOLA drug, failed! It was a drug in search of a disease and found one here due to Fauci and his ‘standard of care’!

Remdesivir emerged as one of these ineffective and potentially harmful drugs yet was championed by the NIH/NIAID/US government as a prominent treatment.

The LANCET’s Wang et al. clinical trial (see below) was a seminal study, yet it was hidden. Why? Because the results showed Remdesivir should never ever get any EUA or any form of approval as was deadly. The Wang et al. study came out the very morning Fauci did his dog-and-pony NIH Remdesivir show and no mention was made where Wang et al. showed in LANCET that Remdesivir had no clinical benefit and was deadly. Fauci committed with NIH, scientific fraud sitting in the White House that day as he informed POTUS Trump et al. of benefits of this deadly drug.

The trial results (below) were released on the very same morning that the US government’s NIH trial results (Beigel et al., https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2007764) on remdesivir were released, and showed a failure of remdesivir and even skewed heavily towards harms.

The key Wang et al.’s findings was that in adult patients admitted to hospital for severe COVID-19, “remdesivir was not associated with statistically significant clinical benefits.” Furthermore, and very alarmingly, adverse events were reported in “102 (66%) of 155 remdesivir recipients versus 50 (64%) of 78 placebo recipients. Remdesivir was stopped early because of adverse events in 18 (12%) patients versus four (5%) patients who stopped placebo early.” In addition, the Kaplan-Meier hazard ratio was not statistically significant, reported as HR 0.73; 95% CI, 0.52 to 1.03 (final report).3

Yet the NIH highly touted and flaunted study that did not report or focus on patient-important objective outcomes and only on reduced time to recovery, was deeply flawed methodologically. The reported primary outcome was time to recovery (discharge from the hospital or hospitalization for infection-control purposes). Why was the reported primary outcome in the NIH study not mortality? Did researchers at NIH (including Dr. Anthony Fauci) use a secondary outcome such as time to recovery as the primary outcome because they were looking at the data and saw no benefit for patient-important outcomes such as mortality?

This is very serious if the NIH researchers tampered with the trial’s protocol so that they could declare efficacy yet for a secondary ‘less important’ outcome. Moreover, the legacy media and the NIH/NIAID officials completely disregarded the key findings (including strong signals of harms) from the LANCET Wang et al. trial released on the very same day. Why? When the glorified NIH study’s outcome was not patient-important and there was indication of harms: “serious adverse events were reported in 131 of the 532 patients who received remdesivir (24.6%) and in 163 of the 516 patients who received placebo (31.6%).”

SOURCE:

Wang et al.

https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S0140-6736%2820%2931022-9

NIH tampered with the protocol:

___

