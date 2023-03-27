Remdesivir; this LANCET Wang et al. publication May 2020 came out the morning that the Fauci-NIH rolled out fraud study; this trial was stopped early because of no clinical benefit & adverse events
This study was hidden & covered up by media & CDC & NIH & FDA; stopped early because of adverse events in 18 (12%) patients versus four (5%) patients who stopped placebo early.
‘In this study of adult patients admitted to hospital for severe COVID-19, remdesivir was not associated with statistically significant clinical benefits. Remdesivir was stopped early because of adverse events.’
I wanted to remind you of this study out the same day NIH published its fraud study that allowed the EUA and standard of care for Remdesivir (the failed Ebola drug) that went on to be kidney and liver toxic and killed our parents; many doctors should go to jail for this! No amnesty!
This just brings back HORRIBLE memories for me and makes me....a grown man....cry. My best friend (who also was my Brother-In-Law and how I met my wife) was murdered by this stuff 1 1/5 years ago. As they strapped him to the bed with twisty ties so he wouldn't be pulling out the stupid breathing machine crap they stuffed down his throat. I was there when he passed and I knew what was going on (I'm a vendor / consultant in the medical field) and I physically get sick to my stomach every time I see the word Remdesivir. My Sister-In-Law was / is clueless about this crap and I couldn't convince her otherwise that this was the wrong move. I at least got her permission to login to my Brother-In-Law's medical records (before and after death) and I made copies of everything that happened. I saw a part of my wife die that day (they were extremely close) and I hope I live long enough to sue the shit out of the doctor and medical facility that perpetrated this. Not for financial gain on my part but to prove a point. My wife hasn’t recovered from the trauma and injustice of it all. He was only in his early 50’s.
Most big pharma drug trials are hidden and covered up. This is the only way most drugs can be approved by the FDA as all negatives are stricken from the results in order to make drugs look far better than they ever will be. Mengele fauci is the master of public disaster...the murder and injury thereof.