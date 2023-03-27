‘In this study of adult patients admitted to hospital for severe COVID-19, remdesivir was not associated with statistically significant clinical benefits. Remdesivir was stopped early because of adverse events.’

I wanted to remind you of this study out the same day NIH published its fraud study that allowed the EUA and standard of care for Remdesivir (the failed Ebola drug) that went on to be kidney and liver toxic and killed our parents; many doctors should go to jail for this! No amnesty!

SOURCE:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32423584/