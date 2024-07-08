have generational, transformative impact on the rest of the 21st century for America and the world, maybe history to come. This election is that pivotal of an election. We do face darkness for it appears that not even the POTUS is leading America. Very dark ‘unseen’ hand forces are at the wheel, unelected, dangerous based on what has been done across the last 4 years (devastating breach of our nation borders by 20 million illegal entrants (allowed by Obama and Biden and Mayorkas INC.) unvetted who bring crime, rape, gang rape, brutalization, murder of Americans, our wives, our girls, with them from Latin America, Middle East, North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa etc.), for POTUS Biden is non compos mentis (unfit to be POTUS) and for political and agendas, has been left at the wheel.

So, we must take action peacefully and civilly at the ballot box come November 5th 2024. On November 5th 2024, we can chose. Yes, Madame Justice is no longer blinded and our Justice system under AG Garland is weaponized against us the people. We faced it across the fraud PCR created fake non-pandemic (COVID) and we face it now in every facet of society. Our lives now are being ransacked and destroyed by a weaponized Justice system. There has been some moderation by the existing SCOTUS but too much damage has been done. We need to go to the ballot box and the choice is simple. Bobby Kennedy Jr. is not the choice, yet he must have a serious important role in US government for he brings massive good things, he can BENEFIT America. He loves his nation.

POTUS Donald J. Trump aka 45 aka Donaldos MAGNUS Trumpos is the ONLY option today. To steer USA out of the darkness we face.

See Navarro’s superb substack below and we salute the likes of him and Steve Bannon etc. who pay the ultimate price of incarceration today via the Biden INC.’s weaponized Justice system. Thank you Peter and Steve, I am proud to know both of you and the Lord, our God, Justice has good things in store for you. You are the people whose shoulders we stand on.

Support Steve, support Peter’s stack. I had the honor to visit with and work with Peter at the White House, I cannot discuss the nature of our meetings etc. but know one thing, it was always on everything to benefit USA. I had the chance to witness Navarro in his environment and this is one American loving man! Navarro is a true American patriot, hero, as is Bannon. Two of a kind! I had the pleasure and honor of going onto Bannon’s WAR ROOM show thrice for interview…one of a kind!

‘Remember, remember!

The fifth of November,

The Gunpowder treason and plot;

I know of no reason

Why the Gunpowder treason

Should ever be forgot!

Guy Fawkes and his companions

Did the scheme contrive,

To blow the King and Parliament

All up alive.

Threescore barrels, laid below,

To prove old England's overthrow.

But, by God's providence, him they catch,

With a dark lantern, lighting a match!

A stick and a stake

For King James's sake!

If you won't give me one,

I'll take two,

The better for me,

And the worse for you.

A rope, a rope, to hang the Pope,

A penn'orth of cheese to choke him,

A pint of beer to wash it down,

And a jolly good fire to burn him.

Holloa, boys! holloa, boys! make the bells ring!

Holloa, boys! holloa boys! God save the King!

Hip, hip, hooor-r-r-ray!’

I wrote this stack inspired by Navarro’s piece. Thank you Peter Navarro. I owe you! We do.

