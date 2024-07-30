Even Pence was not MAGA! Was not for Trump. No room for error this time…be careful POTUS Trump who you have around you…who you ‘appoint’…they seek money and fame and enrichment etc…we just want our nation saved and a future for our children, borders closed etc.

Please be careful…your first round at this showed you did not have good guidance who were trustworthy and you made catastrophic mistakes. Be careful.

MAGA!