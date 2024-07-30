Remember these cons, the famous Priebus and Tillerson and McMaster and Bolton et al. who Trump told us were greater than God yet he had to fire them as were traitors; now I see Priebus back? Trump
made serious mistakes Term 1 with appointments and we are beginning to see swamp RINOs re-appear...he CANNOT make same mistakes again, we are giving him a second chance; the nation is at risk
Even Pence was not MAGA! Was not for Trump. No room for error this time…be careful POTUS Trump who you have around you…who you ‘appoint’…they seek money and fame and enrichment etc…we just want our nation saved and a future for our children, borders closed etc.
Please be careful…your first round at this showed you did not have good guidance who were trustworthy and you made catastrophic mistakes. Be careful.
MAGA!
Alexander MAGA news; a fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump needs to listen to Navarro and Bannon.
It's never what it's about,Vance a person who despised Trump,who is a recipient of Peter tiels millions,a transhumanist,a student of yarvin who hates the Constitution, unbelievable,2 wings on the same dragon,wake up folks, Republicans including trump are ok with destroying babies,are ok with transgender evil,are ok with marriage that's not between a man and a woman,sounds liberal to me and doesn't line up with my Christian values or conservative values,don't be deceived,tag team wrestling match, 2 sides of the same coin,they are all on the same team ,the fake left right paradimn, the Globetrotters and Washington generals,it's political theatre,a circus,the best we have in America are 2 selections trump or Harris really,how about a godly man,a man of morals, character and integrity who's not controlled,trust in Jesus Christ today He is Faithful and True not politicians, Jesus is our Great God and Savior Titus 2:13 our nation will never be great or blessed untik we trust God and put Him first blessings. Psalm 2 Psalm 9 17 Psalm 33 12 Psalm 118:6-9 Jeremiah 17 5 Acts 5 29 John 3 16 John 5 24 John 14 6 John 20:28 John 8:24 Acts 16:30-31 Romans 5 1 Romans 6 23 Ephesians 2:8-9 Titus 3:5.