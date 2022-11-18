SOURCE:

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.26.20044826v1

Drawing on studies from China, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Iran a broad range of clinical symptoms were observed in children. These ranged from asymptomatic to severe disease. Of the 31 household transmission clusters that were identified…the data available to date suggests that children have not played a substantive role in the intra-household transmission of SARS-CoV-2.”