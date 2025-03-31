REPORT: Pentagon considering gifting Musk's SPACEX a no-bid contract?...Space Force may use SpaceX satellites instead of developing its own, senator says; The Air Force may cancel the development of
hundreds of Space Development Agency satellites and give the work to SpaceX, one senator said Thursday—a move that would shut out other companies hoping to bid. Cutting these bids “means maybe eight,
or more, small-, mid-sized companies would not be allowed to bid,” Cramer said.
‘However, two Democratic SASC members have previously prodded Meink on his ties to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after Reuters reported in February that Meink arranged a multibillion-dollar contract in a way that favored SpaceX, leading the NRO inspector general to investigate whether Meink had improperly skewed the contract toward SpaceX.
“These reports raise concerns about your ability, if confirmed as Secretary, to treat contractors fairly and prioritize the Air Force’s mission over Elon Musk’s business interests,” Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth wrote in a Feb. 27 letter.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Drain the Military-Industrial-Complex.
My educated guess is that only democrats and the like will be outraged at this. A no-bid contract?? Well, it's djt and his pal elon. That's ok. smh
Things will keep falling neatly into place.just as they planned. Keep watching.
Thanks Doc!