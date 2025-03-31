or more, small-, mid-sized companies would not be allowed to bid,” Cramer said.

‘However, two Democratic SASC members have previously prodded Meink on his ties to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after Reuters reported in February that Meink arranged a multibillion-dollar contract in a way that favored SpaceX, leading the NRO inspector general to investigate whether Meink had improperly skewed the contract toward SpaceX.

“These reports raise concerns about your ability, if confirmed as Secretary, to treat contractors fairly and prioritize the Air Force’s mission over Elon Musk’s business interests,” Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth wrote in a Feb. 27 letter.’