Ghost writer:

What is your energy policy, Kamala? Tell us about foreign affairs. Your views on border services, on ICE? On police? On illegals who have raped and killed American women, girls? On granting citizenship to illegals? Tell us. You said prior that those who crossed the border illegally did not break the law. Do you still believe that those who breached the US border illegally didn’t actually break a law? Is it your stance to decriminalize crossing into the US illegally? Is a person crossing into the US illegally not a criminal? Do you still want Medicare for All with Sanders? Can you Ms. Harris, tell us clearly your position on fracking? On The Green New deal? On the 2nd amendment? Tell us how you deal with inflation, about crime on the street, tell us. On funding for the police. Tell us your view on men competing in women sports. On transgender surgery for little children? Tell us. On vaccine mandates. If elected, would your presidency be a continuation of Joe Biden’s policies and programs? Tell us clearly how you and Biden differ. The reality is that the very policies and programs you are now arguing against and wanting to reverse, are the ones you set in play with Biden. So, tell us how you plan to make the case when it is really you that you are arguing against and crying down? It is indeed your polices that have destroyed America. Do you agree with Israel’s right to exist? To defend itself? Actually, what is your position, Ms. Harris, on the Israel-Hamas war? What is your policy towards the Middle East? Would your posture stay the same towards toward Saudi Arabia and Iran? Do you agree that Iran should be allowed to develop nuclear weapons? And much more.

‘Forget I said that’! is the left’s motto to you, so that you forget and pretend Kamala did not say that…they think you are that stupid!

Yet until the serious questions come, we must now contend with the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and it is billed as being a transformative event! Biden’s poor debate performance with 45 created quite the stir in the democrat party. Biden’s corpse-like appearance and demeanor was, well, quite demeaning. His staged presence that evening left even the staunchest of party supporters crying out replace the ancient artifact of the last 4 years. The cry was heard, and Biden ceremoniously stepped out of the race.

The DNC will hold its 4-day ritual from August 19-22 in Chicago. An excerpt from the DNC webpage at demconvention.com:

“Democrats will rally around our Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States…will show America what Democrats stand for and tell the story of our proven track record of delivering progress for real people. But the story is far from over.” Far from over…indeed.

‘Forget I said that’!

You see, the democrats are cooking up a giant pot of something and the stench is downright putrid, rank…evil. With some hesitation they sacrificed the cadaver in exchange for a warm body. Harris…maybe? maybe not? Maybe a fresh face…hell, a virgin on an altar because nothing this party does surprises me. While the initiation ceremony is taking place they will play the entire country a fool. Yes folks, a play…a big theatre company…send in the clowns… a cast of colorful characters, rainbow hair, costumes, masks…the whole nine yards. Maybe, just maybe the DNC will pull a rabbit out of the hat and actually discuss COVID, the fraud of fake COVID, the harms of COVID, and the deadly mRNA vaccines? Could they? Would they usurp the RNC that whitewashed COVID in their convention, and had ZERO mention of the greatest public health disaster in US history.

From the DNC: “Democrats will come together to build on our progress, lay out what’s at stake in this election, and unite around our shared values of democracy and freedom to create a future for all Americans.” An esoteric collection of words that are strung together to both pacify and quell the voters. A rallying cry that pretends to care about your rights, your freedom…a playact, a bluff, a false front, an impersonation.

‘Forget I said that’!

Now that the masked stiff has been ousted, they will put on a show, the likes of which this country has never seen…a grand finale of sorts! A show with several “contestants” vying for the coveted president and vice president roles. A show of choice, with votes cast…high energy, excitement a big coming together. By definition, like a group of atoms bonding together…Molech-cules. A demonstration, a demo to showcase and exemplify their experience and range in their craft.

The DNC will tout the demon-crat party as the party of truth. The party of democracy. The party of my body, my choice…unless it involves mandates for vaccines or masks, but I digress. The party of “by the people, for the people”. Oh yes, they will proclaim themselves to be all the things they are not. “Do Not Listen to What They Say, Look at What They Do” …Vladimir Jankelevitch.

‘Forget I said that’!

One big veil of deceit, pulled over the eyes of our country the past 4 years. Right now we have social media and IT scrubbing Kamala Harris’s social media and internet history that was disastrous. Now they are remaking Kamala and removing her complete social media IT internet history. God help us all if we allow this, if we let it happen again on November 5, 2024. Eyes wide open America. Read between the lines and always…always read the fine print.

Godspeed my fellow Americans…Godspeed!

The Ghost writer.

