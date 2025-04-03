RFK Jr. (Bobby Kennedy Jr.) to create CDC sub-agency focused on vaccine injuries; BOOM! long overdue & thank you POTUS Trump for RFK Jr.; we need this RFK Jr. not only for Malone Bourla Pfizer Bancel
mRNA deadly vaccine and its injuries and deaths, but for all vaccines, ALL, across time, all vaccines now & in the future; a PROPER trustworthy surveillance system for immediate & future harms
RFK Jr. (as head of HHS) is and will be a tremendous leader, and the key is for him to be able to act independently and not be shut down by the Trump orbit. There are many ‘inside the house’ who do not want him to succeed. I know Trump wants good out of this and intent is good, the health portfolio is beyond him, and I credit his pick of RFK Jr. I wanted RFK Jr. to run and not step down but that was his decision. Trump got a gift here, and RFK Jr. has a chance here. They must use each other to do the best for USA.
“We’re incorporating an agency within CDC that is going to specialize in vaccine injuries”. BOOM!
___
Need I say it? Sure, why not! The creation of this CDC sub-agency is wonderful *ON PAPER*. However, never forget that government often times does things for *OPTICS*. We have to wait to see if this actually amounts to a hill of beans, or if it's just to give an impression of "we are doing something".
In the meantime, we continue without A SINGLE Fat Rat criminal being taken out. They are all free as birds, doing their thing, taking *US* out, making our lives harder and harder. THAT'S what I wanna see!!
Don't be gullible. The amount of injuries is so vast (possibly 20% of the population) that there's no way that the Government will recognize it, least pay for damages, not only because of the budget but because "we can't afford to lose the public trust in the whole medical system, not only in 'life-saving vaccines' but also in doctors, nurses, hospitals and even the health agencies".
A system built from scratch to be corrupt can't fix itself.
Wake up!
