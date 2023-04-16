RFK, Jr. (Kennedy) to Buttigieg: Airline Safety Is ‘Not a Partisan Issue,’ FAA Must Investigate Spike in Pilot Health Emergencies; I agree with Robert Kennedy in that there is a serious problem with
pilots & the FAA & airline industry must move to safeguard pilots; do not let them enter the cockpit unless silent myocarditis is excluded via high sensitivity troponin test, EKGs, chest MRIs, D-dimer
Buttigieg is too stupid of a person and utterly incapable of the job he has to even realize anything strange is happening.
Exactly!! RFK is correct. Buttigieg is endangering lives by changing EKG guidelines for pilots, forcing them to get vaccinated, the pilots need closer monitoring and data kept. The pilots should never fly alone for their safety and everyone else’s. Buttigeg needs to be held accountable.