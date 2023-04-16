Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Kevin Brink
Apr 16, 2023

Buttigieg is too stupid of a person and utterly incapable of the job he has to even realize anything strange is happening.

Kathleen Rapp
Apr 16, 2023

Exactly!! RFK is correct. Buttigieg is endangering lives by changing EKG guidelines for pilots, forcing them to get vaccinated, the pilots need closer monitoring and data kept. The pilots should never fly alone for their safety and everyone else’s. Buttigeg needs to be held accountable.

