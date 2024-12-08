RFK Jr. vs. Big Pharma: The High-Stakes Battle for HHS in Trump’s 2.0 war, his battle to save America

Psychopathic globalists, entrenched in their towers of power, have one unified goal: silencing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Why?

Because he dares to stand in the way of their corrupt empire built on lies, deadly mRNA injections, and manufactured pandemics. The question isn’t whether RFK Jr. is a threat — it’s how far they will go to destroy him.

RFK Jr. is a force to be reckoned with, representing a seismic threat to the pharmaceutical-industrial complex. He’s unmasking the fraudulent “new and improved” mRNA injections they are poised to roll out under the guise of a fake avian bird flu crisis. Let’s be clear: these people are playing God with genetic engineering, creating deadly recombinations and reassortments in secret labs.

They want control — and Kennedy is standing in their way.

Is the woman card about to be weaponized against him? Look closely at the patterns — they’ve used allegations and innuendo to sink others. Yet Kennedy is no stranger to public scrutiny. He’s transparent about his past demons. And, unlike others, he confronts them with humility and accountability.

This is not a man burdened by unrepentant scandal. This is a man poised for greatness — a man who loves his country, respects its people, and refuses to bow to radical socialist agendas.

RFK Jr. is our best shot at dismantling the rot within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and, by extension, the CDC, NIH, FDA, and NIAID. His confirmation would send shockwaves through the halls of Washington, where special interests will stop at nothing to block him. They know the stakes, and so must we. It's not politics as usual — it's a battle for the soul of America.

Trump 2.0 must recognize the firestorm that will descend upon any effort to nominate Kennedy. We need bold leadership, strategic alliances, and unwavering commitment to truth.

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

