Riddle me please, who do you think are the putrid feral fecal medieval McDonald's managers sexually assaulting young employees in UK? It is like the Pakistani rape gangs the UK (not grooming gangs)
protects, Rotherham; do you think Hindu, Christian, Jewish if we were going by background religion? Riddle me please...this is UK so you have a head start to guess right
"Has McDonald's become a predators' paradise?"
‘The statistics are quite shocking. In Telford, studies showed that one in 126 Muslim men were prosecuted between 1997 and 2017, while in Rotherham, the figure was one in 73. These numbers reveal an uncomfortable truth about the disproportionate involvement of British Pakistani men in these organized rape gangs, a fact that authorities long tried to suppress.[3]’
‘Britain’s moral foundation faces its gravest challenge as the nation confronts the systematic exploitation of vulnerable children by islamic Pakistani rape gangs, exposing failures across law enforcement, social services, and the political establishment.[1] What emerged first in Rotherham has revealed itself as a national scandal, with authorities consistently prioritizing political correctness over protecting young British girls. The scale is horrifying. In Rotherham alone, an independent inquiry identified 1,400 victims between 1997 and 2013. Similar patterns emerged in Rochdale, Telford, and other cities across Britain. The victims, predominantly young white girls from vulnerable backgrounds, were systematically targeted, groomed, and exploited while authorities deliberately looked the other way to avoid accusations of racism.’
‘Recent social media discussions led by influential figures like JK Rowling and Elon Musk have highlighted the ongoing nature of these crimes and the continued failure to achieve justice.[4] Rowling’s insistence on calling them “rape gangs” rather than “grooming gangs” reflects growing public anger at the sanitization of these crimes. As she pointed out, calling them grooming gangs minimizes the horror of their actions. These were organized rape gangs that systematically targeted and destroyed young lives.[5]’
Pakistani Rape Gangs in Britain and Systemic Crisis of Justice - Khaama Press
Tommy Robinson, who exposed the grooming Muslim gangs now sit in jails for 18 month.
