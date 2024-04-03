and now that the judge has essentially ruled against Malone, then will Brownstone leadership now apologize to Dr. Breggin and allow him to publish there? He met the publishing standard and inclusion, I was there when he did. Brownstone touts itself as a free-censorship rag, well if it does not permit Breggin to publish, then it can take that ‘free-censorship’ label and shove it, that is a lie! It censors based on who it ‘likes’ or who it deems can benefit it more…that it would think Malone could benefit it more than Breggin? Does Brownstone know who Peter Breggin, his wife Ginger, are to Freedom Fighting in America? The world? You let a snake-oil salesman confuse you? A carnival barker?

that’s the sordid secret (open as it is) of COVID, COVID is and was a pimping money-whoring establishment, the Freedom Fighting aspect, for many decided to use it to enrich and they got drunk and fattened up on free donor money and cannot get off of it. Free money too sweet. Most involved, it is never about the poor hurt people, never was. It is about money for them. Your money.

So, I am demanding that Brownstone and I call on Jeff Tucker to do the right thing and permit Breggin to re-submit his paper and you damn well allow him to publish and you allow him part of Brownstone, I am not now or ever will be interested in Brownstone. Ship has sailed, it has lost me as an author. I do not think Breggin even wants to be part of your censoring rag, but this is for decency now.

But to clean up your mistake Brownstone, you reverse that bias and censorship against Dr. Breggin for you stuck your head up Malone’s ass for money (or so you thought) and you lost. You chose the wrong side, and it happens. We move on. OK.

The judge said you chose the wrong side. Now gain back some respect and do the right thing by Breggin. And while at it, openly apologize to the Breggins for your biased stance else I will continue to write and place your rag historically as it should be placed, in media and on the internet forever, as the biased censoring rag it is, playing favorites. You publish who you ‘like’ and that is a form of censorship. Brownstone was formed as a censor-free rag, and it is not. If it is, then show it now with Breggin.

You made a bad mistake Jeff so now fix it. It is not too late. If you refuse to reverse course, you all use media to raise money and get fame, then I will write about this issue as long as it remains unresolved, and I will mention it each time on stage that I could exactly as it occurred. What Brownstone did Dr. Breggin was flat wrong!

Bobby Kennedy Jr. hat tip for you, the man with the biggest stones of the day, basically writing off his party, persona non grata…I hope he now feels what Donaldus Magnus Trumpos feels standing up and out against the tide, cutting against the grain…it can be an exhilarating feeling:

hhhmmm, gives me an idea, I may put out an award each day of the one person with the biggest stones for the day and the person with the smallest stones for the day…hhhmmm