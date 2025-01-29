They were not! As we predicted. But he did good. In all the clear idiocy of the hearing. There were some notable exchanges worth the look as you held your barf bag in the lap.

First, write your senators!

Link here:

Now to the matter at hand.

It is clear now the Democrats are their worst enemies and are so very bitter and deranged (as are some RINOs and some Republicans) that their questions reveal their failures. Democrats failed here to deliver a haymaker…just some taps…they failed! Glancing body blows, no serious head shots!

Some answers I thought he could have been more complete and polished, but overall, he did very good! But these nutjobs in the senate were near badgering and hostile. Thank God he did not use the ‘C’ word to any of them, you know, calling them ‘Crazy’.

Senator Warren showed you why she remains teethless and POCAHANTAS like. RFK Jr. responded to her antics with deep poise I felt. Composure.

I think across the board, many inept characters will be in our health agencies STILL (remain and joins) and the nominees do not represent the BEST but RFK Jr. IMO is optimal today for what needs to be done at HHS!

Of course he is a vaccine skeptic, he has to be, he is sane! I like that. Bobby Jr. knows fully that OWS failed and killed and the Malone Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA transfection injection failed and killed! He is silenced, ‘GAGGED’ to get the job, you know the politics, but somewhere in there, the REAL Bobby Jr. will re-emerge. I am confident. Has to.

You go Bobby Jr.! I support your confirmation, and you will be! We support you!!

I personally regret I took all these vaccines all my life (due to my parents etc.) but never the COVID Malone kill shots, and I regret vaccinating my children. Today, I say vaccines MUST be stopped! All mRNA must be stopped hard! I think if all studies are re-examined, they will show they do not work and are actually all harmful. All failed and FDA was part of the scam to approve them.

This is the RFK Jr. we want again! I know he is in there:

So, stand up and write and call your senators and let them know that the nation is spiraling the drain, and it cannot hurt, in fact can only help, if RFK Jr. is confirmed. America as the richest most successful nation has among the worst healthcare globally. Below third world developing poor nations.

See this short YOUTUBE of the efforts to rattle RFK Jr. and how he handled it:

See this excellent summary by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World (support this stack):

CONFIRM RFK JR TODAY: "Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.”

___

