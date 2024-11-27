Kennedy Jr. here is in thought, deep thought. He is almost sad. He knows too his legacy is on the line.

The photo is of 2 men, one with tremendous promise, one a complete blowhard sell out failure!

You can sense that Kennedy Jr. wants to lurch forward…he is eager to do all the good he wants to do and we can see that, sense it…this is a serious man, no nonsense.

Yet sometimes you must do things against your own best interest, that you would not normally, but the core of you returns. At some point. You do not change the core essence of a person, and RFK Jr. with all his imperfections too, as we all do have them, has his lines of integrity and I know him, once he realizes what he believes in is being compromised, he will shift. He has the wheel, the lead of HHS and will have this power to go with it, or not, and I know yet pray he comes down on the side always of the people, as I think he would. I think fundamentally he is a good man and will do the right things. There is no amount of money or gilded life or glam etc. that compromises a solid character, and I sense that in RFK Jr. He will meet and experience many things, as people like me did in DC and HHS, that will surprise, upset, amaze, and elate him. Good and bad. I know the good in him will guide his decisions as he confronts the evil of DC and HHS and government. POTUS Trump made a great choice here in RFK Jr. and I wish POTUS Trump aka 47, peace and safety and huge success across the next 4 years. I trust Trump and cannot wait to know what is going to happen first hour after he is sworn in as the 47th POTUS.