So, the Moderna (Bancel as CEO) RSV trials were stopped, paused due to harms in the infants, did you know this? Due to the RSV vaccines under trial e.g. mRESVIA. Driving severe lower respiratory tract infections in the infants, did you know? So, is this mRNA transfection vaccine causing severe or very severe LRTIs? Or making the infants more susceptible? Causing severe/very severe LRTI (lower respiratory tract infection) cases. FDA has made the briefing paper available for the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) Meeting.

Yet did Moderna not get prior FDA approval for mRESVIA for RSV in adults, elderly or so? The same vaccine being trialed in these infants that caused the severe LRTI severe illness?

I call on POTUS Trump (and RFK Jr.) again to put an immediate halt to these mRNA LNP gene delivery platform transfection injections (stop and rescind and reverse the LIABILITY PROTECTION shield under PREP Act, March 2020 Azar) until we have PROPER long term follow up studies (proper safety end-points, proper patient-important clinical endpoints such as death, hospitalization and NOT antibody titers and immuno-bridging) with the proper oncogenicity, genotoxicity, toxicity in general, teratogenicity, hepatoxicity, long-term follow-up safety studies. Pull EUAs and pull all mRNA vaccines from market NOW, a complete stop!

Put a pin in that for a moment as we refocus on the infants harmed in these recent mRNA RSV studies.

I warn again, the game plan, in case you did not know, is to TRANSITION, to move completely to mRNA gene transfection injections to replace all vaccines, ALL.

Now see here the troubling safety results from the infant trials of the 2 Moderna vaccines:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)