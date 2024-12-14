RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) & Moderna mRNA gene vaccine (mRNA 1345 & mRNA 1365) trials for infants (ages 5 months to <24 months age); trials STOPPED (BASED ON 'STOPPING RULES') due to harms
why would any sane parent or vaccine maker put these infants in this type of study? see Tables 1 & 2 below (5 cases of severe reaction in vaccine group & 1 in placebo, 12.5% vs 5% respectively)
So, the Moderna (Bancel as CEO) RSV trials were stopped, paused due to harms in the infants, did you know this? Due to the RSV vaccines under trial e.g. mRESVIA. Driving severe lower respiratory tract infections in the infants, did you know? So, is this mRNA transfection vaccine causing severe or very severe LRTIs? Or making the infants more susceptible? Causing severe/very severe LRTI (lower respiratory tract infection) cases. FDA has made the briefing paper available for the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) Meeting.
Yet did Moderna not get prior FDA approval for mRESVIA for RSV in adults, elderly or so? The same vaccine being trialed in these infants that caused the severe LRTI severe illness?
I call on POTUS Trump (and RFK Jr.) again to put an immediate halt to these mRNA LNP gene delivery platform transfection injections (stop and rescind and reverse the LIABILITY PROTECTION shield under PREP Act, March 2020 Azar) until we have PROPER long term follow up studies (proper safety end-points, proper patient-important clinical endpoints such as death, hospitalization and NOT antibody titers and immuno-bridging) with the proper oncogenicity, genotoxicity, toxicity in general, teratogenicity, hepatoxicity, long-term follow-up safety studies. Pull EUAs and pull all mRNA vaccines from market NOW, a complete stop!
Put a pin in that for a moment as we refocus on the infants harmed in these recent mRNA RSV studies.
I warn again, the game plan, in case you did not know, is to TRANSITION, to move completely to mRNA gene transfection injections to replace all vaccines, ALL.
Now see here the troubling safety results from the infant trials of the 2 Moderna vaccines:
___
I hear the FDA regulators are all excited to approve the vaccine for infants nevertheless, because they are all captured.
Now, this could change on Jan 21st but I am not expecting miracles.
Yes the plan is to make all vaccine mod mRNA vaccines... that is the plan, what will happen in reality is something all together different.
