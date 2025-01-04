technology has shown itself to be highly unsafe and ineffective as a prophylactic vaccine for respiratory pathogen. The immune system attacking cells that express the spike protein on its cell surface, with autoimmunity, and the spike protein (antigen) attacking the endothelial vascular lining, glycocalyx etc. and coming under attack once sitting on the endothelial cell surface etc. The components of the LNP being highly toxic itself. So how would this be any safer? If mRNA and the LNP complex is highly toxic for respiratory viruses etc. and human cells, tissues, organs, then how would it be any safer as a cancer therapeutic? How can mRNA be delivered safely?

What are your comments?

I have no, zero faith in any mRNA technology in terms of effectiveness or safety and at this stage not even for cancer. It has failed! The money whores destroyed it! We will not listen to the lying corrupted money whores.

And it will take decades of research to prove its safety, with ethical debate. What about reverse transcription as seen in the present Pfizer, Moderna vaccines? What about the bleeding, clotting, VITT (thrombotic thrombocytopenia)? Strokes, paralysis? That the mRNA shots presently cause. Would Russia have shown they have removed that (the many) risk? How? They need 20 years of research to properly ‘exclude harms’. They have not done that here.

LNP delivery platform was first devised for cancer treatment. Can mRNA have an adaptive beneficial role for cancer? I would only look at this with the 10-15-20 years of proper high quality trustworthy research and it must have cost effectiveness analyses, ethical debate, and show how harms are excluded…

Was the Mar-a-Lago dinner with Bourla of Pfizer, Wiles (CoS), 47, Bobby Jr., David Rick’s Lilly etc. a meeting so that the money makers would ‘get in early’ and try to ensure that Pfizer et al. get into the money etc. and deny Russia’s dominance of this cancer area ‘if’ indeed they have come close to some sought of beneficial anti-cancer model?

