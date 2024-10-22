I think Latypova is one of the smartest people around town…undervalued….envied but wicked smart…I like people who challenge my mind…she does.

Alberto Rubio-Casillas et al. looked at how the synthetic spike protein (from the Malone et al. mRNA gene-based vaccine) could create changes in the composition and the functioning of the GM (gut microbiota) by entering the intestinal cells after vaccination and impairing the symbiotic relationship between intestinal cells and the GM….I credit Hazan et al. for their pioneering work and the reality is that we struggle (and so I give all credit) with whether this is real or not, COVID virus was real as to the implicating factor for we hypothesize too that it may have been a toxin or poison that provoked the severe pulmonary ILI symptoms in many of our vulnerable high-risk person leading to breathing issues…remember too that COVID or whatever this was actually had less to do with a pulmonary respiratory issue and more a blood clotting coagulation issue needing high doses of blood thinning e.g. high-dose aspiring, heparin etc. to clear micro-thrombi across the vasculature. This is very interesting research and adds another dimension.

Could the Spike Protein Derived from mRNA Vaccines Negatively Impact Beneficial Bacteria in the Gut? (mdpi.com)

Sasha:

‘The vaccines’ spike protein, especially in its free form, may be able to induce the same inflammatory cascades as the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein [22,23,24]. For a minimum of a decade, the scientific literature has documented and widely acknowledged the inflammatory toxicity of the spike protein [25,26,27]. The presence of ACE2 receptors in nearly every part of the body, including the pharynx, trachea, lungs, blood, heart, vessels, intestines, brain, male genitalia, kidneys, and semen, as well as in bodily fluids like mucus, saliva, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, and breast milk, is the second factor that makes the spike–ACE2 interaction more toxic [28]. The spike protein can therefore cause inflammation in a variety of organs and systems. In fact, in addition to respiratory problems, the majority of COVID-19 patients also experience neurological, cardiovascular, intestinal, and renal dysfunctions [29,30,31,32,33]. Since the spike protein is found in SARS-CoV-2 and also produced in response to mRNA vaccines, such toxicity consequently could be induced by both severe forms and long COVID-19, as well as all vaccines that are based on the unregulated synthesis of the spike protein by various cells, as opposed to vaccines that are made from inactivated whole virus or based on inactivated spike protein [22].’

