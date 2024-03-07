SAGE wrote this in substack below, my words in bold italiced below each sentence:

"We did not have a pandemic.

Correct, it was a 100% fraud lie, none of COVID was true, it was never a pandemic, not even an emergency (we cannot point to a pandemic in 100 years), it was a lie, manufactured using a fraud over-cycled PCR process (95% false-positive) and lie of asymptomatic spread, to achieve many dark deeds, one being to topple Trump and it did…they chose him…if he was not POTUS, they were waiting for someone like him to come along who would have fallen for it…for the OWS bullshit lies…he was the one! They knew his personality, his ego, that he would jump at ‘curing’ COVID with a 15 year vaccine brought in 4 months and lockdowns…but know this, he was against lockdowns fully so something happened…something happened in 2 days. early 2020. something.

We did have some poisonings, probs with multiple vectors.

Correct, we have been saying and gratitude to Couey, that this was near likely a fraud manufactured fake non-pandemic based on multiple source release of something (infectious clone theory seems real) that caused respiratory symptoms, ILI, especially in our high-risk elderly…something was out there…I argue it was out there since 2015…and the world was immune…these fuckers used the fraud PCR process to pretend to you, to detect something they knew was always circulating because they put it there (intentionally or not); you tested positive when you were not…they shut down the world with a lie PCR positive finding.

We did have widespread hospital murder and widespread fraudulent data.

Yes, most died, I argue 95% not from any entity that caused severe respiratory symptoms in high-risk persons, but most died due to the denial of hospital treatment when all beds were designated as COVID beds, due to the effects of the lockdowns and school closures, due to denial of needed antibiotics, due to the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine, and 90% MOST died due to the the medical treatment, COVID protocol, most died due to the isolation, dehydration, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics, fear, malnourichment as no one would feed granny in the hospital as they kept her locked away, no family could visit or even bury her as she began to die, died due to the sedatives like propofol, midazolam, diamorphine etc. that further suppressed respiration, Remdesiver that was kidney and liver toxic, and the ventilator that blew holes in her lungs. Yes, all the research and data linked to COVID is bogus and fraudulent. All of the COVID studies, especially the vaccine studies.

We did have a selected crew to front a fake resistance.

Yes, and many I know and I am so dissapointed. Many of them cannot even understand they are working with the malfeasants in Tier I and many Tier II have become Tier I, it is the lure of money and you threatening it…yes, they are part of the problem and the reason this Op will not end now.

‘Is *Covid-19 really so lethal that we need to be slamming pumpkin seeds and niacin so that we don't die from it? Is it weird that everybody is still Covid Zombified? Covidified? Zombided?

*Is this even real? Detonate this Stack. The Op is not only still live but we are having Paxlovid flashbacks to 2021, Covid Fear Porn to set up the "solutions"‘