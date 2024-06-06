Schlonging GALORE! Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), what a joy to behold when in battle action! MTG schlongs Fauci up-down, sideways & some! She wipes the floor with this untermensche BE-ELZEBUB
MTG said what we are saying, that Fauci is to be tried & placed in prison...no question...all like him! Is it right for doctors, scientists get so much millions in tax payer grants & then can PATENT?
Can you answer that question Malone? Bourla? MTG asked and I too. Can Malone explain to us how come people like he and Fauci and Francis Collins etc. could be paid tax-payer money as forms of salary yet then using our damn tax-payer money, turn around and patent the work they are working on? How the hell is that right? That always belonged to the tax-payer…not you low life fraud doctors and scientists. The public must share in any profits from any patent. The public paid for it!
Am I right or am I wrong?
https://x.com/i/status/1797663055993827468
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Marjorie Taylor Greene amazing job of putting up with the antics of the baboons in Washington!
Two names have slipped beneath the radar. The most devious and deceptive of the lot-Mike Pence and Larry Kudlow.
Pence was the ringleader. The ultimate saboteur.