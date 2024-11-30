Scott Ritter: How Close to Nuclear War are we due to the Russia-Ukraine (USA) war? see this short video, quite informative debate...again, my view is the west CREATED this madness; 'not one inch' was
a lie to Gorbachev; I do not say James Baker III intentionally lied, but Putin is clear, no Ukraine in NATO threatening his borders; if same happened for USA, I would want USA to bomb whomever
Putin is clear, ‘no entry of UKRAINE into NATO…no threat on his borders. Soviet Union/Russia was assured that NATO enlargement expansion would extend no further than eastern Germany.
‘During the Cold War, Leningrad was roughly twelve hundred miles away from the edge of NATO; now (as St. Petersburg) it is less than a hundred’ (Not One Inch Eastward? Bush, Baker, Kohl, Genscher, Gorbachev, and the Origin of Russian Resentment toward NATO Enlargement in February 1990* | Diplomatic History | Oxford Academic)
What would US do or seek to do and should do if Canada allows Russia to place troops and missiles and arms on Canada US border? Would that not be a risk to US homeland?
Is this a move for the west, globalists, deepstate etc. to get control over Russia’s extensive resources? Are they trying to overthrow Putin?
Good news is Trump talks and listens to Putin and will negotiate and sort this out. Has to. I am confident. For world peace.
But I do fear if one of the US long-range missiles get to Moscow and hit land, he Putin may use nuclear weapons on Kiev. We have to say that Putin has shown massive restraint thus far.
Yet, the pump-wearing cross dressing drag queen Zelenskyy (penis piano player) is pushing US to WW III for has Biden et al. as a willing participant in causing this…this is where Trump is critical to end this possible WW III…I believe he can talk with Putin and get this reversed. Trump, I think is committed to get this to end and to de-escalate.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Putin has no need now for nuclear weapons
The Oreshnik is just as effective without the “side effects “ and the west is powerless to stop it…
And to think we were told via the MSM 2 years ago that Russia was reduced to taking chips from washing machines for weapons
The west has been asleep, worrrying about DEI, woke, net zero whilst others get on with out classing the west.
Our leaders are incompetent.
Ukraine falls? It’s Lithuania next…then Poland. We, the U.S. is totally ignoring that we are being squeezed out by countries very near us are being taken over by Communist dictators. Cuba, already, but look at South America, Central America. Our country is being slowly surrounded by communist regimes. Canada’s Trudeau is in the Communist camp. Chinese troops have been there for years….but, sadly, the American public has this false sense of security that we would never succumb to an invasion, or overthrow.