‘Some scientists question its effectiveness

Individual scientists such as the molecular biologist Paul Cullen or the virologist Martin Haditsch, on the other hand, point out the risks that would arise from the new corona vaccines. They question the promised effectiveness, although they do not fundamentally reject vaccinations.

From the scientists' point of view, the risk associated with an mRNA vaccination is too great, especially for younger groups of people - the spike proteins could have a toxic effect on the human body and trigger autoimmune diseases. They fear that the nanoparticles they contain may cause damage to the genome.

An mRNA vaccination can only make sense in vulnerable groups, since the benefit outweighs the potential risk of rare, serious side effects.’

This is how the distribution among vaccinated people looks like

3.2 percent of all intensive care patients (60 cases) had one vaccination, 12 percent two vaccinations (222 cases). At 55.6 percent, the largest group in the intensive care units (1029 cases) were those who had three vaccinations. According to the DIVI intensive care register, 15.5 percent of all patients (286 cases) were vaccinated four times or more. This emerges from the weekly report of the Robert Koch Institute from September 8th. Vaccination status was reported for 1,850 Covid-19 admissions - representing approximately 59.6% of the cases reported for this period (3104).