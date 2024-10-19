We have a dangerous situation with Mara (MS-13), 18 Street gang and now this Tren de Aragua…if they come here to USA now to rape and kill as doing, then we handle business…do we need a Bukele style MEGA prison? call it MAGA prison…

it is time we tear these scum dogs, these 3rd world feral beasts up…if your life is threatened, then kill them, they must know that we will take your life. on the spot. And it is not just the illegal animals, we have white males, Caucasian men, blacks inside USA doing unspeakable crimes, raping our American women…killing them…I want them all handled same way…with no mercy…but we do have a crisis now with illegal Latino, Middle Eastern, African males raping and killing American women due to the Biden Harris immigration breach of our borders, and I argue deliberate for various reasons.

We must savage these beasts and make it public.

It is time we Americans handle our business legally, using our legal right to bear arms and to use it once life threatened…Jocelyn Nungary if she had a legal weapon under 2nd, could be alive today…

We need this and add brutal torture to these animals…

Gateway Pundit:

SHOCK VIDEO: Aurora Apartment Worker Beaten Bloody by Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang Members | The Gateway Pundit | by Cristina Laila

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)