Shots fired in/at Trump Golf course where Trump playing, Trump now taken to safe place, developing story, FLUID, so will share more, West Palm beach, Trump golf course...stand by as we learn more! 2
senior law enforcement give different explanations; initial indications was Trump was NOT intended target, other is saying NOT sure on any analysis YET...if SS and law enforcement on deck, know a shit
show is ongoing to understand what went down…
go get some weed and smoke it. and take a drink….SS is on the scene…the pony tail crew…bobbing and weaving…
SS says they are investigating…oh brother…we will know the facts in about 2 years then…good news is that Trump and the law enforcement there had drones up in the air instantly and turns out the very same drones they offered SS for the Butler assassination attempt rally that the SS rejected. Drones still operational. But why won’t drones be a staple now? In this world at least for daddy T?
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
as long as daddy T is safe, I am cool. he is safe so great!
MAGA!
these bitches trying to kill daddy T…won’t stop.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We pray for his safety
Can’t wait until he gets elected. Then he would have more security I guess