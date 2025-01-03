exposure or vaccine and thus a mismatch always with the new dominant circulating strain/clade hence no airway protection and thus the vaccinated will become infected and get severely ill…concern is that all involved, Malone, Bourla Pfizer, Bancel Moderna, Sahin BioNTech, Weissman et al. all knew this as well and that there will be reverse transcription back into host DNA and that via the LNP platform, the vaccine and content would have never stayed at injection site (local lymph drainage nodes) and would have gone far and wide in the body yet they were SILENT until deaths accumulated and could be silent no more…then folk like Malone et al. joined you and you bought it…that they were always interested in the harms…I argue no, only when the harms emerged…did they jump on our side to hide. These are pusillanimous devils. Money whore devils. Deadly devils. Nobel devils. Who must be investigated in proper legal courts and judges.

These people, Malone et al. knew that the lipid-nanoparticle LNP was itself toxic and there is and was no possible way to deliver the mRNA to cells safely. None. Other than via unsafe liposomes, exosomes, LNPs. Never will be safe and no future ‘2nd generation’ mRNA vaccines transfection platforms or new and improved mRNA vaccine for any disease condition can ever be safer. It is and will be a gross lie sold to POTUS Trump and I beg him do not fall for it and to speak to the right expert people. I see he is already being subverted by some of his health agency picks. This seems like it is about to get worse.

As seen in the graph above, with each dose risk of infection increases and this is due to OAS, where the recall antibodies are to the prior initial prime and not the then circulating DOMINANT clade. There is consequent viral immune escape. One will be infected (exposed to the virus if REAL or toxin or poison that was deliberately released as part of the manufactured fraud fake non-pandemic alike the one being planned now with PCR manufactured fake avian bird flu and potential crime against humanity lab creation of a more virulent strain) and it is as if you took nothing. The mRNA vaccine was never effective and never worked and was always harmful, will always be.

Finding: The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine given to working-aged adults afforded modest protection overall against COVID-19 while the BA.4/5 lineages were the dominant circulating strains, afforded less protection when the BQ lineages were dominant, and effectiveness was not demonstrated when the XBB lineages were dominant.’

What does it mean? Well, OAS dominated as it was always going to. The Malone et al. mRNA transfection vaccine was never ever sterilizing, did not stop infection or transmission and they all knew it. They lied to Trump and to you, for fame and money.

Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine | Open Forum Infectious Diseases | Oxford Academic

