Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic study) on the Effectiveness of mRNA transfection gene vaccine showed us a clear DOSE response where more doses, more risk if infection; why? Original Antigenic Sin
(OAS or immune priming, immune imprinting, pathogenic priming); 'Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 Bivalent Vaccine'; where vaccine induced antibodies are recalled to the ORIGINAL prime or
exposure or vaccine and thus a mismatch always with the new dominant circulating strain/clade hence no airway protection and thus the vaccinated will become infected and get severely ill…concern is that all involved, Malone, Bourla Pfizer, Bancel Moderna, Sahin BioNTech, Weissman et al. all knew this as well and that there will be reverse transcription back into host DNA and that via the LNP platform, the vaccine and content would have never stayed at injection site (local lymph drainage nodes) and would have gone far and wide in the body yet they were SILENT until deaths accumulated and could be silent no more…then folk like Malone et al. joined you and you bought it…that they were always interested in the harms…I argue no, only when the harms emerged…did they jump on our side to hide. These are pusillanimous devils. Money whore devils. Deadly devils. Nobel devils. Who must be investigated in proper legal courts and judges.
These people, Malone et al. knew that the lipid-nanoparticle LNP was itself toxic and there is and was no possible way to deliver the mRNA to cells safely. None. Other than via unsafe liposomes, exosomes, LNPs. Never will be safe and no future ‘2nd generation’ mRNA vaccines transfection platforms or new and improved mRNA vaccine for any disease condition can ever be safer. It is and will be a gross lie sold to POTUS Trump and I beg him do not fall for it and to speak to the right expert people. I see he is already being subverted by some of his health agency picks. This seems like it is about to get worse.
As seen in the graph above, with each dose risk of infection increases and this is due to OAS, where the recall antibodies are to the prior initial prime and not the then circulating DOMINANT clade. There is consequent viral immune escape. One will be infected (exposed to the virus if REAL or toxin or poison that was deliberately released as part of the manufactured fraud fake non-pandemic alike the one being planned now with PCR manufactured fake avian bird flu and potential crime against humanity lab creation of a more virulent strain) and it is as if you took nothing. The mRNA vaccine was never effective and never worked and was always harmful, will always be.
Finding: The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine given to working-aged adults afforded modest protection overall against COVID-19 while the BA.4/5 lineages were the dominant circulating strains, afforded less protection when the BQ lineages were dominant, and effectiveness was not demonstrated when the XBB lineages were dominant.’
What does it mean? Well, OAS dominated as it was always going to. The Malone et al. mRNA transfection vaccine was never ever sterilizing, did not stop infection or transmission and they all knew it. They lied to Trump and to you, for fame and money.
"Original antigenic sin" was the topic of numerous Linkedin posts with (immediate) subsequent censored posts and account restrictions in very early 2020 by yours truly and many other medical patriots (long before Malone substack on this issue). Its pure immunology 101.
The authors on this Cleveland Clinic paper new this papers finding (meanung the risk of antigenic sin with mRNA gene therapy) in 2020 as much as they do now. There is NO new knowledge from this paper. Just because they publish a paper after-the-fact does NOT obsolve any of them from NOT SAYING ANYTHING about original antigenic sin risk BEFORE the mRNA shots were released on the public.
Who really cares now? The damage has been done. Their silence contributed to the damage. Period.
On the bright side,
"These people, Malone et al. knew that the lipid-nanoparticle LNP was itself toxic and there is and was no possible way to deliver the mRNA to cells safely."
you are finally getting the LNP into the mix, where it should be...
however, by continuing to focus on SIDESHOW BOB, and not include in your rogue's gallery the perp behind LNP - Pieter Cullis - UBC - and the Canuckistani state funding mechanism who brought it all to 'fruit' ...who all proudly and openly state their culpability for the crime...
is to blunt your own arrow and reduce the potential impact of your fine work.
STATE-SPONSORED TERRORISM. hOO GETS THE IDEA? Hoo hears the irony? All this blather about islamic terror and meanwhile the states which train and release those dupes/mercs, when they're not busy with that duplicitous evil...
are brewing up concoctions with which to better kill their own citizen/serfs!