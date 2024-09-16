Start Simmulation here:

‘Yesterday was the 23rd anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks that leveled the Twin Towers and left nearly 3,000 innocent people dead. Across the country, people took a moment to remember the many victims of 9/11 — including numerous first responders that ran headlong into danger to save as many people as possible, only to not make it out themselves.

Honestly, it’s difficult to think about 9/11 without devolving into a quivering puddle of goo. The parents who never came home. The families that were ripped apart. The determination of police officers and firemen going back into the chaos one more time. The enormity of the event threatens to overwhelm the senses. One could spend all day reading the names ringing the memorials sitting in the old footprints of the Twin Towers at ground zero.

And as difficult as it is to think about the thousands of people lost and the emotional scarring left behind by the attacks, that’s what we do, every September 11th. Massive loss of human life is always a tragedy, but in 9/11 we weren’t faced with an earthquake or a hurricane — we were faced with human hate. Even after 23 years, the videos are somehow still raw. The horror, the shock, the RAGE — it’s all there, just under the surface of everyday life in America.

On September 11th, we remember.

We remember the victims of the attacks themselves.

We remember the heroes who risked it all to assist the injured.

We remember how quickly life can be flipped on its head.

It hurts, but we remember. And to me — down deep in my soul — this feels right. There’s something cathartic about the remembering and — if there’s a silver lining in the tragic events — the sense of community that surrounds remembrance of 9/11.

But the remembering should not end here. On September 11th it’s right and proper to remember the victims and the first responders. It’s right and proper to weep over what we have lost.

On September 12, we should steel ourselves remember what came next.

First — the good. After 9/11, Americans (and the world) put aside their differences and rallied around the country. Remember — the attacks occurred less than a year after the highly contested 2000 “hanging chads” election, and when Democrats across the country were still accusing then-new President Bush of stealing the election.

But on 9/12, nobody cared if you were a Republican or a Democrat. In an instant, the country’s petty political and racial squabbles were rendered meaningless, and “American” was the only label that Americans desired.

It was in the middle of this wave of nationalism that President Bush threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the 2000 World Series — just a month and a half after the attacks. And with the world watching, Bush — wearing a bulletproof vest — didn’t disappoint:

For a while, we got a glimpse of what a united America looked like. It’s certainly something I won’t forget — and I’m not sure I’ll ever see it again.

Why?

Well, let’s take a look at what the government did with that American unification and goodwill. We’ll start at the micro level — the very first responders who dove into the dust and debris of ground zero, and the people who spent weeks following the attacks cleaning up the rubble. The heroes we remember on 9/11.

How did government treat those people?

Well, first government told them the air at ground zero was safe to breath.

Then when these heroes started getting sick and dying, government denied it was 9/11-related or limited paid-for medical coverage to those who remained in the New York area — leaving many families on their own.

The government’s actions were so shameful that in 2019, Jon Stewart visited Congress and blasted them directly to their faces. Well, the few who bothered to show up, anyway.

No matter what’s happened to Jon Stewart since, he’ll always have my respect for shining a light on this. I don’t think government has very many obligations to the people, but taking care of those who literally put their lives on the line in service to the country is high on the list — and that goes for first responders and veterans.

If there were any justice in this world, the 9/11 widows would be living in something akin to a Senator’s mansion and the politicians would be stuffed into cramped 2-bedroom uptown apartments trying to eek out a living.

And every day, those congressmen should line up in front of the widows and beg forgiveness.

And every day, the widows should kick those congressmen in the nuts for how the government treated the people they claim to revere.

That’s the micro view of the aftermath of 9/11. Of course, if government treats the actual heroes of 9/11 like dirt, why would be surprised the rest of us got treated like dirt, as well? Because as bad as that micro view is, the macro view is much, much worse.

After 9/11, I often heard the phrase “America has lost its innocence” — which is sort of half true. America the country has never had much in the way of innocence, but 9/11 DID signify the loss of innocence for an entire generation of Americans.

And a big part of that loss of innocence is based on what the government did on the macro level in response to 9/11. First and most obvious, the passage of the USA PATRIOT Act just over a month after the attack — like it had been sitting in a drawer somewhere just waiting for the right time to be revealed. As is typical with government, many provisions of the USA PATRIOT Act were set to expire in 2005.

Instead, they have been extended to the present day.

The 9/11 attacks also justified a “first strike for defense” policy that allowed the neocons in the Bush/Cheney administration nearly free reign over foreign policy — leading to decades-long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. (The echoes of this foreign policy can still be felt today in Ukraine.)

That leads me to another aspect of the loss our innocence — the treatment of the many people who flocked to Armed Forces recruiting offices in the wake of the September 11th attacks. These people “grew up” in the sands of Iraq and Afghanistan. And I certainly don’t speak for all veterans of these wars, a major recurring theme among the ones I know goes something like “I wasn’t sure what we were doing over there, but it wasn’t helping.” (If you have your own story about this, please share below!)

We spent trillions of dollars on the neocon pipe dream — money that certainly could have been used to help Americans instead of blowing up sand dunes. And of course, that trillions of dollars pales in comparison to the thousands of our finest American men and women, lost in a pointless attempt to control an area of the globe that is controllable.

Now the troops who survived are home and killing themselves at an alarming rate — but the government just collectively shrugs its shoulders and plans the next war that will create the next generation of broken American former soldiers.

But the government’s post-9/11 mistreatment of its citizens extended far beyond veterans. We’re still taking our shoes at airport. We’re still stuck with ridiculous financial rules that make it more difficult for poor people to obtain bank accounts. For years we had to deal with a color-coded “terror level” that somehow was never at the lowest two levels.

In fact, after 9/11 we kept hearing that the terrorists hate us for our freedoms. But our response has been to limit those freedoms in basically every aspect of life. And it wasn’t the terrorists who did that — it was our government, promising that we could trade just a little freedom for a whole lot of safety.

Some people were warning about this, even back then when American rage was burning so hot you could almost feel it in the air. Perhaps on September 12th, we should remember THOSE people and listen to what they had to say about the dangers of following down the neocon path. Perhaps we should shun — not celebrate — the people who confidentially declared they had the righteous moral authority to respond to human-fueled death and destruction with more human-fueled death and destruction.

We should remember all of this because the same neocons who led our disastrous response to 9/11 — if spirit if not in name — are still relevant and still clamoring for more chaos around the world. And the very people who used to call these neocons out for being warmongers yesterday are cheering the endorsement of those neocons today.

Politics is a strange thing. After 9/11 I was called a left-wing hippie for being wary of George Bush’s crusade in Iraq and screaming about Dick Cheney’s company profiting from the administrations foreign policy. Today, I’m called a right-wing nutjob because I still oppose the endless wars and the neocon agenda. I guess it just goes to show we can’t put too much stock in party labels — much better to put them into principles instead.’

