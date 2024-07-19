(100) Devastating fcuk-up, clusterfuck of unimaginable proportions by those involved to protect POTUS Trump; Secret Service Director Cheatle said no plan to resign over assassination attempt on Trump so she (substack.com)

‘Embattled Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle says she has no plans to resign, even after the stunning revelation that the agency decided not to guard the roof from which Thomas Crooks opened fire on former President Donald Trump because it was too slanted.

“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she told ABC News in a startling admission.’