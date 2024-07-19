Slope to slope, you compare and again, the Secret Service (SS) director Kimberly Cheatle MUST resign for her excuse is indefensible. para that the 'sloped' roof posed a risk to the snipers? this is so
ridiculous and also, why did the SS take off POTUS Trump's shoes? I need to know...do you know? Is this part of protocol, maybe it is, so that person can move more rapidly? Lots make no sense. funny?
(100) Devastating fcuk-up, clusterfuck of unimaginable proportions by those involved to protect POTUS Trump; Secret Service Director Cheatle said no plan to resign over assassination attempt on Trump so she (substack.com)
‘Embattled Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle says she has no plans to resign, even after the stunning revelation that the agency decided not to guard the roof from which Thomas Crooks opened fire on former President Donald Trump because it was too slanted.
“That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof,” she told ABC News in a startling admission.’
Very likely there was an actual assassin nearby. The guy on the roof, Crooks, was just the setup patsy. They can't get their story straight about him, how did he get on the roof, ladder, no ladder, did he have friends, was he on medication, who was he in communication with on his phone that they said was ENCRYPTED.
Then there is that location - the secret service were stationed INSIDE that building. Did they know he was there ahead of time? Did the real shots come from THEM?
There was a lot of foreknowledge that this was going to happen, which means it was planned and coordinated ahead of time. That Blackrock subsidiary that put a huge bet on shorting DJT stock the day before. Follow the money. It connects to the Bush family - CIA.
Was Cheatle in on it? Was she asked by Jill or Joe to make this happen? Lots of questions need to be answered.
It’s too stupid. I’m not going to comment on a grown ass woman that doesn’t know it’s called pitch. As in, “the pitch of the roof was not conducive to climbing upon because we are a bunch of fat DEI lesbians and we get dizzy standing on a step ladder, and No! Why should I resign?”
Prayers for President Trump tonight.