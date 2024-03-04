Snorting coke, having sex with hookers, drinking whisky and beers, partying, all of it on your COVID donor money $....do you really want me to tell you what many of these 'Freedom Fighters' really do
with hard earned donor money, many from poor people who really think they are giving to help those suffered by the Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, et al. mRNA technology vaccine?
Many of the people even who latched on, podcasters, these ‘live streamers’ even accosted and there are reports of rape of some young girls caught up…yes, some bad people latched on to the COVID movement and did bad things…sorry, many sick filthy people latched on to COVID Freedom Movement and I call on it now to stop…come on with your grifting, stop…leave people alone…its done…let people go on with their lives.
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Snorting coke, having sex with hookers, drinking whisky and beers, partying, all of it on your COVID donor money $....do you really want me to tell you what many of these 'Freedom Fighters' really do
Funny that all COVID business is always done a WEF partys and WEF young leader planning sessions and WEF young leader summer camps
All known for free running drugs, alcohol, & whores
https://bilbobitch.substack.com/p/klaus-schwab-the-right-wing-bogey
Let's admit it P-ALEX, these party's are highly addictive, and you will do anything to stay on the "INVITE" list and you will never DISS the leadership in public, because to be banned or on their shit is to be ostracized from all pedo-homo hookups in DC
No kids under 6? Surprisingly good news that some lines are drawn.