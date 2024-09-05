interview, she did not have any such 10 commandments and not even one commandment, she brought nothing back from her deep study…hidden away…she had no sage advice, no ‘whispering’, nothing biblical, nothing uplifting, just a bullshit meandering interview with CNN’s Dana Bash (my head in)…yes, one must bash their head in after listening to that drivel…

I thought Kamala was pulling a MOSES on us and was about to usurp Moses!

I was sadly mistaken!

look, I love my islands peoples, I am from the islands, and I wear it proud on my sleeves, I won a Governor General’s Medal of Canada for my academics, graduating as the University student that year with the highest grade-point average…my average was almost 100% perfect, I schooled at Oxford, I school ed at McMaster in evidence based research methods which is the best such unit globally in medicine…not Harvard, not Yale, Not Stanford, not and my heritage I have told you already, middle east Christian (not muslim but that does not matter), Venezuelan, Trinidad, Cuba (my Syrian Lebanese Christian grandfather was put down in Cuba and he lived there for 40 years, then moved to Panama for 5 and then Trinidad)….I love my peoples, I fight for them, defend them, even when they do bad things, yet want them punished too when they do wrong…I big them up…promote them, and anyone for law and order and civil life and honor and loyalty and allegiance etc. I admire them, but Jesus Christ, Kamala Harris is making it hard for me. To defend her stupidity. SimmulationCommander said something prior and I echo same (read Simulation substack, great scholarship), it is clear that Harris lacks the depth and breadth and it shows she has never done the WORK…she is now beyond the depth and embarrassing women and men and shows she lacks the acumen and knowledge and makes you ask ‘what the hell was she doing these 4 years’?

So, 40 days and nights she was ensconced and NOTHING…Moses gave us lots, she gave us NOTHING! A waste of 40 days and 40 nights by Harris…I thought she was bringing something biblical.