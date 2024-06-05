‘Two cops were shot by a 19-year-old Venezuelan migrant early Monday when they tried to stop him as he was riding a motorized scooter — with one of the injured officers rendering aid to his partner since he was “more concerned” about him, according to police and sources.

The officers had tried to pull over the teen, identified as Bernardo Castro Mata, after spotting him driving the wrong way down a street at 89th Street and 23rd Avenue in Elmhurst at about 1:40 a.m., police said.

The suspect quickly ditched the moped and fled on foot for several blocks, according to cops.’