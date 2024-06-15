So many firsts for POTUS Biden & I thank him, not even Trump accomplished this: 1)war between Israel & HAMAS 2)war Russia-Ukraine 3)Iran fires 300 missiles into Israel 4)China to take Taiwan 5)Russia
sends naval vessels, possible nuclear weapons to Cuba...13 US military dies on US withdrawal from Afghanistan...so many firsts POTUS Biden...your administration is indeed skilled
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.