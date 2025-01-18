I want my POTUS Trump safe and well. Thank goodness they have addressed the risks to him.

The real hard-working Americans, the blue collar, fly-over, Eddy, Edith, the coal miner, the steel worker, truck driver, plant worker, the real tax-payer will not be there…the honest hard-working American…no, only the thieves and crooks, you shall see them, smiling, they are ‘SPECIAL’…not you…they will be whispering and making deals and meetings, with Trump…he is bought and sold by them…this is the way…only the rich connected ‘SPECIAL’ Americans who shit gold with diamonds, perfumed shit, they even eat their shit, and they will be in the Rotunda…and to me these are the real criminals, the real FAT cats, as Jorge will say, many of them should have already been locked up…good news is they may get a pardon in time…man, it is so very putrid and flawed a process and bad…but it is the way and we have not yet with this election I have realized, DRAINED the swamp…

do not get me wrong, many congresspersons and senators are among the best peoples, who will be there, I know some, but many, both sides are IMO crooks, they seek to continue the fleece of America…

yes, the swearing in is in 2 days, and let us see what POTUS Trump does. I have trust in him but the fact that so many visible crooks and thieves will be in that Rotunda in the Capital and not the real honest people who paid big money to get there, to fly there, to drive, who donated their hard earned, and voted for Trump, really support him…WONT, will not be part of it anymore, they say too cold….tells me all I need to know. The Crypto-bitcoin crooks will lead the charge, BIG IT, BIG Tech and Media like TWITTER X, Facebook, Amazon etc. will be there…I always ask myself when I see these people, what is the quid pro quo? what is the quid, and what is the quo? So the real fun is to see who ‘gets’ in at the Rotunda, in the ‘warmth’, I heard it is a huge headache for many saying para ‘I gave millions so I got to be there for photos and camera and to get my demands into Trump, I paid for that, don’t you deny me now else give me back my money’…so just look, and it will tell you the ‘who is who’ in the criminal underworld in USA…not all, but you will see some prominent ones. You will connect the dots.

So, the music is slowing, and thus, chairs are limited, so who will get a chair? You? Who is that ‘connected’ so that they get a chair in the warmth? Whose money is better than whose? Whose money has REAL strings attached. Who has defined the art of balls cupping. Those in that Rotunda, not all, many are frail and elderly and should not be in the ‘cold’ but many, many, I argue at least 75% redefined and upgraded the art of balls cupping. American politics style.

Bill Gates?