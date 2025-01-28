Some talk tonight that POTUS Trump signaled getting back into WHO? Right after exiting? I was out buying a case of rum to follow RFK Jr. confirmation Wednesday so will now try to confirm that but that
will be counterproductive & make ZERO sense by 47 for we have our own agencies who can address ANYTHING we did with WHO; it is time we left FOR GOOD, no sound reason to re-enter
We must also leave the UN and shut down and bulldoze the UN building in NY, it is bugged! Bulldoze it! Exiting WHO and then talk of re-entering makes no sense and I need to get busy reading what I can and making some calls for often we have a lot of garbage on the internet and every idiot out there is a talking head and got game and often talking a load of bullocks…I do not trust the sources or believe that and likely 47’s words misconstrued but also, who the hell knows anymore, so much happening all at once…but see this and Dr. Margaret is often on the money:
URGENT:
I am calling on anyone and everyone to please call your federal senators and make a plea for them on both sides to vote for Bobby Kennedy Jr. Wednesday (I think it, the confirmation may stretch to Thursday 30th January) …IMO RFK Jr. is the ONLY solid merit-based nomination…I have seen…can be effective…so please call your senators and light some candles tomorrow night for his success…I believe he can do some real good! His nomination I support. If it means anything. I want him to become unsilenced and unchained and return to the Bobby Jr. of old, the one that despised and railed against the failed deadly Operation Warp Speed (OWS) disaster and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA transfection injection.
Make the calls!
my understanding is nothing constrains POTUS from exiting the WHO or any UN agency...he has power to do that unless constrain by a vote of congress, senate etc. he can do it now...nothing stopping him. so his decision if this is bullet proof, to re-enter well, we need to understand shortly...hope it is not so...all our agencies can handle anything from WHO. WHO is an old boys cabal of misfits, drunks, thieves, inept idiots. I know many of them...I always wanted to work for WHO as a young person, so when I got to Geneva and then to Europe office, both times I quit...and then with PAHO/WHO in DC, I moved with Trump at HHS so had to leave...we tried to overlap me with WHO and Trump (both at same time) but ethics commissioner said cant be done as was conflicted and too much sensitive information in WH and HHS...and WHO was trying to embarrass and hurt Trump...I LIKED the director I was working with at WHO as a pandemic advisor etc. but was not enough to hold me...I would not let WHO hurt Trump so I resigned.
RFK confirmation: if you have faith, please pray. It could only be a miracle for RFK to overcome the billions the Vaccine Industrial Complex is funneling candidates and political parties. The level of corruption is unbelievable!
If RFK is rejected:
a) Trump could create something like DOGE but for revealing the problems with the health system and FDA approvals, let's call it MAHA committee: the recommendation could end with shutting down whole FDA departments, creating a new co-approval process/agency, etc. The head of the HHS would be commanded by Trump to obey MAHA recommendations by Executive Order.
This could give Bobby even more authority than being the head of the HHS, while circumventing the Senate, because the authority would be in fact Trump’s authority.
One of those MAHA recommended Executive Orders could be opening up all HHS databases (anonimized if necessary) and to clarify that vaccine manufactures have no immunity if their approval was based on fraud, negligence, not using a real placebo, not comparing with the unvaxxed, not following the exposure of the vaxxed to the wild pathogen, no open-science, no longterm post-market follow up, burden of proof on behalf of the manufacturer that the vaccine did not cause said side-effect, facilitating class actions in case of failing to comply with that, etc.
In parallel, Congress should be forced to debate such bills.
b) Trump could offer him another non-health position with Senate confirmation, which could indirectly impact on health or on national intelligence or law
c) Trump could offer a position not requiring Senate confirmation, which would still be impactful (especially if reaching media)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_positions_filled_by_presidential_appointment_with_Senate_confirmation
If nothing like this happens, then we'd know how compromised Trump is.
What did Bill Gates promised Trump in his last visit? Why would Trump even talk to the person murdering, maiming or infertilizing hundreds of millions, just for the sake of depopulation?
PRAY!
