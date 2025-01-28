We must also leave the UN and shut down and bulldoze the UN building in NY, it is bugged! Bulldoze it! Exiting WHO and then talk of re-entering makes no sense and I need to get busy reading what I can and making some calls for often we have a lot of garbage on the internet and every idiot out there is a talking head and got game and often talking a load of bullocks…I do not trust the sources or believe that and likely 47’s words misconstrued but also, who the hell knows anymore, so much happening all at once…but see this and Dr. Margaret is often on the money:

URGENT:

I am calling on anyone and everyone to please call your federal senators and make a plea for them on both sides to vote for Bobby Kennedy Jr. Wednesday (I think it, the confirmation may stretch to Thursday 30th January) …IMO RFK Jr. is the ONLY solid merit-based nomination…I have seen…can be effective…so please call your senators and light some candles tomorrow night for his success…I believe he can do some real good! His nomination I support. If it means anything. I want him to become unsilenced and unchained and return to the Bobby Jr. of old, the one that despised and railed against the failed deadly Operation Warp Speed (OWS) disaster and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA transfection injection.

Make the calls!