What say you on these provocative comments?

Definition of oligarch:

‘a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence’…does Elon fit the bill?

I actually like Musk. A bit overbearing, but I can stomach him. Musk seems tremendous for American business and his foray into politics. I won’t say he is smart, for sure eccentric. What say you? If this is the modern ‘American’ version of oligarch, then I like that. In other words, a more refined updated non-violent non-criminal version of ‘mafia’? A ‘good’ oligarch? A non-violent non-corrupt one? Musk seems to fit that ‘oligarch’ definition.