Someone asked me and I pose again, is Elon Musk America's first OLIGARCH alike in Russia/former Soviet Union? A 'good' one, not a killer one;...is Musk overstepping? id Musk crash 47 + Bezos dinner?
?to unravel bloated & corrupt & over-paid, under-worked federal government, I love that by Elon, but should he threaten elected officials to primary with money if they don't vote his way? Comments?
What say you on these provocative comments?
Definition of oligarch:
‘a very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence’…does Elon fit the bill?
I actually like Musk. A bit overbearing, but I can stomach him. Musk seems tremendous for American business and his foray into politics. I won’t say he is smart, for sure eccentric. What say you? If this is the modern ‘American’ version of oligarch, then I like that. In other words, a more refined updated non-violent non-criminal version of ‘mafia’? A ‘good’ oligarch? A non-violent non-corrupt one? Musk seems to fit that ‘oligarch’ definition.
Musk is a businessman, albeit an eccentric one. I don't think he is articulate enough to debate anyone who knows his shit. I don't trust him with his thousands of satellites emitting 5G radiation on us from above. His desire to plug into our brains with them is evil and he could easily be a devil in disguise.
Elon is from South Africa, but is American now. So, you could say he is African American. LOL