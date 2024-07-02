Someone on that Chicago train with a GUN carry permit, should have shot these 4 dead where they stood! They threatened life. These 4 illegals from Venezuela, these rabid feral evil medieval beasts
should have been put down and courts must rule so that they can be put down like the beasts they are, executed! Obama and Biden did this to Americans with the US Border letting in rapists, murderers
Would the left now say Biden really is not cognitively capable and did not know about the ‘illegals’ decisions at the border? Is this ‘act now, plead ignorance and forgiveness’ later? Is this the plan?
IMO anyone like this, must be killed once shown it is definitive, then kill them. I said so, kill them. If we know they are 100% the rapist, killer, we must put them down. Life for life. Have no mercy on them. None. These are feral animals.
‘CHICAGO — Four men who live at a migrant shelter in downtown Chicago have been charged with robbing and strangling a passenger on the Pink Line, officials say.
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The foursome attacked and robbed the 48-year-old man while riding a train near the Kostner station around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a CPD news release said. Chicago cops swooped in and arrested the suspects about 45 minutes later at the Pulaski station.’
‘Four immigrants from Venezuela were arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing and beating a man on a CTA train in Chicago.
Chicago police identified the men as Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22; Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21; Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20; and Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, 18.
Police said the four men robbed and beat a 49-year-old man on a CTA train in the 2000 block of South Kostner Avenue. The man was reported to have lost consciousness but has since recovered.’
4 migrants robbed and strangled a man on the Pink Line, Chicago police say - CWB Chicago
If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The globalist elites' plan is to effectively destroy Western civilization and depopulate the world. Currently, we are under attack from all sides: through the food we eat and the air we breathe. They aim to tax, trace, and track humans like cattle, and to poison us with untested vaccines for pandemics that either do not exist or are artificially created:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/IBNOfxlchbs
Dr. Alexander: You said this was going to happen. You see it more and more now. Those Communists countries leave their criminals out of their prisons and end up in the US. WTH I read, if convicted! Throw them out of our Country. Why do they need to be kept in our prisons? It is absurd to keep
listening to that sock puppet JOE. I heard a regime change is coming before Nov. 5. Why
should the people in this country put up with these frauds. I am totally sick of it.