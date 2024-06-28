Republicans want Biden to stay and will not 25th him (for the Speaker et al. can initiate) so that they can run on his decline and make a joke and mockery of it and raise money on it and use it to win…democrats want him to stay because they cannot swap him out with VP Giggles and Cackles, she is polling worst then he is and is a devastating incompetent, dimwit, nincompoop ding-a-ling. May I remind you she has the file on the border, she is the border CZAR….forgot that, did you? You forgot that Kamala Giggles is running the border (illegals) disaster….

If you had her for one week as POTUS you will drop to your knees and beg for a demented Biden to come back.

So, both Republicans and Democrats want Biden to remain on tap for different reasons and to remain incompetent as he is, and no one, none one in government cares about America and the American people. It is clear.

Well said, T.J. Moe.

IMO, Biden must not remain POTUS now, he must leave NOW! He cannot and we cannot even consider him as POTUS for 4 more years, we would be equally insane. It is imperative that we be brave and scream it out loud so everyone can hear…Biden is finished!

Sorry but POTUS Biden is in dementia, he is senile and no matter how you pretend, he should be in managed care in a nursing home, not the White House; it is ok to get older and decline, it is not shameful and we must not shame Biden or insult him, it is a part of life but it is a crime when such a person has control of the levers of power…or does he? did he ever?

watch this video at G7, the guy does not know what the hell is going on...now everywhere he attends, as part of the US entourage, they instruct certain players, that someone has to hold his hands to guide him back from walking off; always….they make it look normal but we see what’s happening…

would they swap out their current VP for someone palatable so that the nation can nuance that you elect him and he will step aside then? no way will they accept VP Giggles now…she is hated by democrats even. Would Barak or Valerie go for that? 4

Is Biden INC., the unseen hand, the real power players considering dropping a new H5N1 pandemic (non-pandemic) or similar on us to lock down and suspend elections? How about starting WW III? To suspend elections so they can fix their shit? False flags?

