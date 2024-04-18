'Speaker Johnson might as well go by “Flip Flop,” given his recent track record. He’s been switching his positions on major issues, directly going against what his base stands for. First, it was the
funding for Ukraine; now, he’s in the thick of the FISA 702 battle & taking the wrong side yet again. Why? Has he been bribed, blackmailed, both?' one picture, 1000 words? Ryan with Johnson, why?
Speaker Johnson signals here he is seeking to destroy POTUS Trump, in this one meeting with Paul Ryan who sought to destroy Trump. It is clear and in secret.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1778178464798941391
Edward Snowden believes Speaker Johnson is showing textbook signs of "Congressional Capture"... - Revolver News
The Uniparty's Last Ditch Plan To Stop Trump (emerald.tv)
Just my opinion, but I think his family has been threatened. What else would cause a man to sell out his values so abruptly?
He's either been bribed, threatened or they have some bad dirt on him. He has to go!!!