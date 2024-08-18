Speaker Mike Johnson whom I consider a traitor & blowhard says this now breaking: "Numbers are ominous': Johnson says GOP may lose congress House due to 'electrifying' Harris campaign"; According to
the outlet, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) warned Republican members of Congress in a private call earlier this week that the "numbers are ominous"; again I warn, SWAP out JD during Harris's
speech on August 22nd 2024…when Kamala Harris goes to give her acceptance speech, then is the BEST chance to swap out Vance…I am saying all things considered and I like JD lots, he is superb and a great future, but he is NOT the right person, and Trump will lose with him on ticket. I am not cupping balls, I am no sycophant like many, especially in the COVID fight, with a line of flexible integrity based on money or what you can ‘do for me’….and my role seeks no job or favors, I want America to win and Trump to win and at present, this is in serious question.
The ethnic card, the woman card, all are in play and JD has no answer for it and has made it worse. His foot in mouth disease. He has made inappropriate comments, and this is the statement in general by Republican women who support Trump.
‘House Republicans' campaign chairman Rich Hudson warned his party on a call Thursday that Democrats are 'at the gates' for winning the majority in the lower chamber.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
He noted their big fundraising hauls over the weeks since Kamala Harris joined the top of the ticket.
'We still have a great shot to grow our majority. But the Democrats are at the gates – hauling in hundreds of millions of dollars in the last few weeks. If we’re going to accomplish our goal of growing our majority, I need you to want it,' Hudson said, as first reported by Punchbowl.’
You may not like what I say but that’s my opinion and I am not adjusting it…Johnson adds weight to it.
Trump is the ONLY option for USA today and if Harris et al. wins, America that is spiraling the drain, will possibly fall. We cannot survive a 4th Obama term. Look what he has done in his 3rd term.
We know Harris is inept, clueless, basically a dolt and dangerously so, has caused rapes and deaths as VPOTUS by breaching the border and jailed innocent men in California and released deadly prisoners…this is the fact, but she is resonating…
again, I too like JD but he is damaging Trump’s ticket.
This is about winning and at this stage, Trump has lost the momentum. He is on the defensive over JD…not supposed to happen. We have time but the campaign personnel must be changed bigtime and with urgency and Vance must be set aside. The democrats changed a POTUS and VPOTUS. Republicans can do same.
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The reality, and most people are blind to this fact. is that these fake polls are setting up a mandate for the Dems to cheat (again) with Hiding (answer zero questions) Harris. The fix is in if this deceptive* reporting goes unchallenged. * Who was polled? TDS participants?
NEVER under estimate the ability of the Dems to cheat!
That's why I have this "When I die don't let me vote democrat" shirt 👇
we-the-people-are-pissed-off-2.creator-spring.com/listing/wdie5
Johnson is a Turd, and shouldn’t be listened to for leadership! He’s a traitor to the GOP