speech on August 22nd 2024…when Kamala Harris goes to give her acceptance speech, then is the BEST chance to swap out Vance…I am saying all things considered and I like JD lots, he is superb and a great future, but he is NOT the right person, and Trump will lose with him on ticket. I am not cupping balls, I am no sycophant like many, especially in the COVID fight, with a line of flexible integrity based on money or what you can ‘do for me’….and my role seeks no job or favors, I want America to win and Trump to win and at present, this is in serious question.

The ethnic card, the woman card, all are in play and JD has no answer for it and has made it worse. His foot in mouth disease. He has made inappropriate comments, and this is the statement in general by Republican women who support Trump.

‘House Republicans' campaign chairman Rich Hudson warned his party on a call Thursday that Democrats are 'at the gates' for winning the majority in the lower chamber.

He noted their big fundraising hauls over the weeks since Kamala Harris joined the top of the ticket.

'We still have a great shot to grow our majority. But the Democrats are at the gates – hauling in hundreds of millions of dollars in the last few weeks. If we’re going to accomplish our goal of growing our majority, I need you to want it,' Hudson said, as first reported by Punchbowl.’

You may not like what I say but that’s my opinion and I am not adjusting it…Johnson adds weight to it.

Trump is the ONLY option for USA today and if Harris et al. wins, America that is spiraling the drain, will possibly fall. We cannot survive a 4th Obama term. Look what he has done in his 3rd term.

We know Harris is inept, clueless, basically a dolt and dangerously so, has caused rapes and deaths as VPOTUS by breaching the border and jailed innocent men in California and released deadly prisoners…this is the fact, but she is resonating…

again, I too like JD but he is damaging Trump’s ticket.

This is about winning and at this stage, Trump has lost the momentum. He is on the defensive over JD…not supposed to happen. We have time but the campaign personnel must be changed bigtime and with urgency and Vance must be set aside. The democrats changed a POTUS and VPOTUS. Republicans can do same.