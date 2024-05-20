Spike protein bundle DISSOLVING, DETOXIFICATION, SPIKE BUSTING triple formula (Bromelain, spike recovery, tumeric/curcumin); see this triple formula at The Wellness Company
The first ever spike detox protocol appeared in the US Medical Literature and now it is available to you!
see link here:
https://www.twc.health/products/spike-bromelain-turmeric?ref=PAUL
This protocol consists of these three powerful ingredients: Spike Support's Nattokinase, Bromelain, and Turmeric Extract.
Vaccinated or not prioritizing your well-being has never been more crucial.
Buy this ultimate detox bundle today, researched by Dr. Peter McCullough.*
Spike protein bundle DETOXIFICATION triple formula (Bromelain, spike recovery, tumeric/curcumin)
see link here:
https://www.twc.health/products/spike-bromelain-turmeric?ref=PAUL
see link here:
https://www.twc.health/products/spike-bromelain-turmeric?ref=PAUL
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Buy them all and then send the bill to your insurance company for the total costs!
We ought to bringing the most aggressive-massively ever class action lawsuit against the insurance companies for their roles in the death jabs-they incentivized these doctors a kick-back and they probably still are getting them for every jabbed patient 🤬💯criminal in my opinion.
We just had the sudden death of a kindergartener here in our local elementary school. Happened on Field Day at 9 am. Lots of military families, so would not be at all surprised if the sweet baby was jabbed. Heavy hearts and lots of prayers and would love to start trials and executions.