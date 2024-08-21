Stephanie Grisham (Trump’s former White House press secretary) reminds us how sub-optimal POTUS Trump's hires for his administration were & how deceitful, duplicitous, crooked his administration was
some of his hires! Consider her words on stage in DNC, and you realize she MUST have been a Trojan day one & was planted there to subvert Trump & many did and were! How could he not know?
Tillerson, Bolton, Kelly, Scaramucci, McMaster etc. and the list goes on and on and each Time Trump told us they were the best thing ever. Pence, look how that turned out! We fear he has made same mistakes even before he is elected just by the people around him in his campaign. Look at Wiles and LaCivita…
How could Trump hire Grisham?
Now listen to this Manchurian Stephanie Grisham today at the DNC, talking about Trump:
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Bring me in with a small research team and this won't ever happen, but hey Trump let Lilliputian secret service "protect" him....
