Steve Bannon: My friend & Trump ally Steve Bannon reported to federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, on Monday to begin serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House committee
that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Media reports are that Steve arrived at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury around noon and was formally taken into custody.
This is a sad day in America and you know it is wrong. You and I know this is politics and illicit use of Justice to go after any and all who worked with Trump and support him. This really is an attack on you. Democrats and all who do this will rue the day…the rain does not fall on one man’s house. Everything done that is illegal and wrong, all abuses will be returned ‘in kind’.
I went on Bannon’s War Room broadcast many times and I was delighted and privileged and honored. He is more than smart and a real American patriot and served in the military. I thank him for all he has done and we await his release.
Other people talk MAGA and even pimp, Steve is the real deal.
I share this stack asking you to keep Steve in prayers that he is kept safe and that he comes out more determined to help us wage this battle to save America. He remains a leader in this.
Outstanding. beautiful man, beautiful human being. May our Lord protect and grant him favor now and bring him home! Safe.
I saw it live this morning and he was feeling good about it with all smiles🥲🥲
He’s a good Christian man! No matter what happens Bannon will be an historical figure!
He will be okay. I don't think he will be forced to "serve" all that time there; the House Republicans can declare the J6 Committee illegally constituted, and their subpoena null and void. That would mean they have no charge against him.