STRAIGHT UP- Operation Warp Speed Was a Failure (lockdowns & deadly Malone Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA GENE vaccine)! (Sharyl Attkisson & POTUS Trump Interview); debated by Mayor Deb & Dr. Paul Alexander
RECKON TRUMP IS CLOSE TO SATAN GATES1/---YES/NO?----SATANIC GATES and his SATANIC CULT FOLLOWERS = ROYALS/WEF/WHO/UN/MSM/POLITICIANS/UNIS etc!----- SATANIC GATES ---This video show a lot that is never shown or spoken about in the SATANIC MSM!
https://www.facebook.com/61561393645322/videos/1259253708465455/
-Still in my eyes the big crime was the murder of the elderly!---to create the FEAR AND SCAMDEMIC!?--------If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
Posted By The White Rose UK On 04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
The Japanese are saying the number dead are approaching 1 billion globally? Don't know if that's true but if it's even where I suspect it, 31 million... 1 was to many...