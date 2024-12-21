The Doormats of the New World Order

The Doormats of the New World Order

Ladies & Gentlemen: The Incredible Power of Propaganda

Dec 20, 2024

Dr. Paul Alexander

So regarding that warp speed COVID vaccine…

Rushed, guaranteed to succeed, corruptly tested, experimental injection? ✓

That killed and maimed well-over a thousand people during the severely abbreviated post-trial phase? ✓

And also caused 23 spontaneous abortions and 75 serious clinical events from 270 expectant mothers during said post-trial? ✓

Using a highly dangerous mRNA tech that in the past killed every mouse with ADE? ✓

A tech previously untested on humans, the emergency usage of which upended over a century of vaccine safety and efficacy research? (The following video showcases the grand finale of the FDA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine approval process for 5-11 year olds.) ✓

For a virus far less deadly than the lockdowns themselves? ✓

Also less deadly than the flu - which conveniently went AWOL when COVID hit the scene? ✓

For a (cold) virus they’ve been unable to cure after over a century of trying? ✓

But somehow all of a sudden, the criminal pharmaceutical companies - notorious for rampant felonious trial fraud - figured it out in less than a year? ✓

And then went on to manufacture billions of quality assured, safe and effective doses at record speed which were then lawfully distributed by the US military? ✓

People actually bought into this on a grand scale, and voluntarily injected this poison? ✓

You cannot fix gullible—it has to fix itself. Pain and failure are the best teachers, but no one wants to be their student. The problem with these injections, however, is that you cannot learn from your mistakes if you are dead. If only they would have listened to Fauci:

The best vaccination is to get infected yourself. —Anthony Fauci

The Power of Propaganda

The information above is what everyone in the first world had access to - either before the injection was unleashed on the public or shortly thereafter with the release of the Pfizer post-trial adverse event data (which they tried to hide for 55 years—what else could void scream into the into the science so brazenly?) - and yet many still eagerly lined up and took it in droves.

And even then, if they would have indulged just a flutter of temperance and waited a few months longer before plunging the pestilent needle in their arm they would have known that something was very very wrong:

The myriad of egregious problems associated with the COVID injections were as clear as day, easily accessible, self-evident, went against any and all rational thought, could not stand up to ANY scrutiny, and yet all of that still didn't matter. Why was this absurdity so easily achieved? Narrative, narrative, narrative:

Nov 24

