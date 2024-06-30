All those past and present POTUS who have harmed Trump and violated him and done illegal things using Justice and lawfare, best hope and pray that SCOTUS does rule Trump is IMMUNE from prosecution…to save themselves for the laws they have broken…if SCOTUS rules 45 is NOT immune, no POTUS is, then it will be not so good for 45 but not so good for them too and they best call some lawyers. A SCOTUS immunity victory for 45 is one for these bastards. That is the only bitterness in my mouth over this.