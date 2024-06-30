Supreme Court has no testicles? No teeth? Nothing? Then what good is it? Biden said he will NOT follow the SCOTUS ruling that student loan forgiveness is UNCONSTITUTIONAL; ONLY congress can do this,
not the POTUS, not the executive branch, so why does the Biden administration not respect the SEPARATION of powers?; Biden does NOT have power to forgive loans; is someone going to jail for this?
All those past and present POTUS who have harmed Trump and violated him and done illegal things using Justice and lawfare, best hope and pray that SCOTUS does rule Trump is IMMUNE from prosecution…to save themselves for the laws they have broken…if SCOTUS rules 45 is NOT immune, no POTUS is, then it will be not so good for 45 but not so good for them too and they best call some lawyers. A SCOTUS immunity victory for 45 is one for these bastards. That is the only bitterness in my mouth over this.
Scotus is the third branch of government for a reason. Not always perfect in its rulings, but it stands between us and tyranny. Joe can ignore them, but he will not prevail.
Tomorrow will be a big day for America, one way or the other.
Biden is a communist dicktator