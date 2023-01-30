Teaching medicine (Gonnering): Many of my colleagues have trouble defining the difference between a male and a female, and what is really astounding, they don’t consider it a problem. “It depends”
has replaced the once solid foundations of biology; race, creed or sexual preference central & has become a stated goal to treat patients fundamentally differently, all in the name of equity.
‘Many of my colleagues have trouble defining the difference between a male and a female, and what is really astounding, they don’t consider it a problem. “It depends” has replaced the once solid foundations of biology. Instead of treating patients with the same honest care, uninfluenced by their race, creed or sexual preference, it now has become a stated goal to treat patients fundamentally differently, all in the name of equity. There is no apology for delivering substandard care to some, as it is considered a means to correct the sins of the past. It is now lauded as a virtue to reverse the perceived unequal treatment of some in the past by imposing a new unequal protocol.’
I think worth the read, Dr. Gonnering remains one of the last true medical doctors and educators:
Does JRR Tolkien Have a Message for Medical Education?
……yes!
👀 That’s really pathetic! Did they ever take medical embryology? Medical genetics? Those were first semester courses at my medical school! 🤬
I don't believe this is about reversing the sins of the past at all. That is the woke Trojan horse. What will they treat them with? First off, 72 childhood vaccines, plus mrna in every form they can pour into them. Look what has been done historically, particularly to poor minority communities. There are places in the South where there is still freaking hookworm in poor black communities. One of the woke doctrines is that "nutritionism is white" and another is that mentioning fatness is racist. This is genocidal. I think they are just trying to pump minorities, who have enough common sense and experience (Tuskegee) full of their deadly mrna. Look what they are hoping to do to Africa, which got through the pandemic without widespread vaccination. Now they are pulsing that message through media ecosystems, that Africa has been deprived of "equity". That this is becoming instantiated institutionally is chilling -- they are going to keep killing and maiming as far into the future as they can. Murder is the precious to these dark tetrad types, to invoke Tolkien.