Tennessee governor OKs bill allowing death penalty for child rape convictions (Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee); I think DeSantis did same? But BOOM, this is what we want nationwide & 50 caliber firing squad
one hour after conviction; give your bitch ass 50 cents to make a phone call in pay phone, one cheeseburger & then face firing squad, all in one hour, 50 cal, to rip your ass to pieces! legal, illegal
Tennessee governor OKs bill allowing death penalty for child rape convictions (msn.com)
'ASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has approved legislation allowing the death penalty in child rape convictions, a change the Republican-controlled Statehouse championed amid concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court has banned capital punishment in such cases.
Lee, a Republican, quietly signed off on the legislation last week without issuing a statement.’
No priest, nothing homie, one hour, we be peeling your ass off the floor.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
rape a child, rape a woman, you should be shot dead in one hour once conclusive, even if woman rapes a woman.
Bravo. I am in my 8th decade. Raped at 13 by my older sister's friend. Small town. Folks pressed charges and I was immediately labeled damaged goods. One of my "friends" told me they weren't allowed to hang out with me anymore.
So, there you go