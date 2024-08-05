I see Hunter, I know I ended up in hell.

Senator Ron Johnson has just issued a preliminary report on the attempted assassination of former President Trump. (see below).

How often are we seeing a headline or article referring to the attempted assassination of President Trump? Every day? A few times a week? At all? The degree of censorship and propaganda surrounding the attempted assassination of President Trump is astounding. How often are readers seeing headlines in legacy media referring to the assassination attempt? I’m not seeing them.

Neither is Elon Musk. Musk declared that Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump.1

One place where you can find information suppressed by the legacy media is on Substack. Substack2 is a fascinating internet platform with many excellent and enlightening freedom and liberty writers, journalists, physicians, and researchers.3 One substack writer and physician, Dr. Margaret Aranda, writes The Rebel Patient. She recently revealed that President Trump’s former physician, now US Congressman Ronny L. Jackson from Texas, wrote two official Public Memorandums for the “Concerned Citizens of the United States” regarding the health of President Donald J. Trump. This news did not get general media coverage.

The first memorandum was written by US Congressman Dr. Ronny Jackson on July 20, 2024, seven days after the assassination attempt against President Trump in Pennsylvania. Congressman Ronny Jackson met with President Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, late on the evening of the assassination attempt “to personally check on him and offer my assistance in any way possible.” Jackson continues:4

I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily. He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin. The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly. Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding, requiring a dressing to be in place. Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required. The President was initially treated by the medical staff at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pennsylvania, who did an excellent job of evaluating him and treating his wound. I want to thank them for their outstanding care. They provided a thorough evaluation for additional injuries that included a CT of his head. He will have further evaluations…as needed… In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon. I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed….”

Congressman Jackson’s second memorandum followed six days later, updating us on President Trump’s health:5

During the Congressional Hearing two days ago, FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested that it could be a bullet, shrapnel, or glass. There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet. Congress should correct the record, as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else. As a former White House Physician for 14 years, who served during three presidential administrations and served as the appointed physician for both President Obama and President Trump, I fully understand the global significance of this attempt on the life of the former President and the current Republican Nominee for President. As such, I want to reassure the American people and the rest of the world that President Trump is doing extremely well….”

“It’s an absolute miracle he wasn’t killed…” is a feeling that has been echoed by others. I heard Charlie Kirk speaking on daytime radio (Mom, who lives with us, is functionally blind and greatly appreciates talk radio). Charlie Kirk told the story of rushing to catch a flight and going online in the plane before takeoff. With moments to spare, he saw the live video of the attempted assassination of President Trump. He couldn’t turn off his phone. He had seen Trump go to the ground and the Secret Service pile on him. He thought, ‘he can’t be dead—is he dead?’ and then saw President Trump rise to his feet, fist in the air and cry, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Charlie thought, “I just witnessed a miracle!”

I am Ginger Breggin. Because my mom loves the Trump rallies on television, I was watching the rally with her for a few minutes when the shots rang out. President Trump reacted, dove to the floor of the podium, and I held my breath, asking, ‘Is he alive?’

I witnessed a miracle, too, on July 13, 2024.

My husband, Peter Breggin, immediately thought of another president who miraculously avoided being killed a number of times during his life, titled “With bullets whizzing by their heads…how two American Presidents risked their lives for a Free America.”6 He followed that column days later with another, “An open letter to Donald Trump: Grasping the evil that is consuming America.”7

Don’t let anyone steal your miracles.

There are a few comments dismissing the assassination attempt of President Trump as “fake,” and a small number of individuals have claimed Trump faked the event himself to bolster his ratings. A video came out purporting to show “no blood on his hand” right after Trump was hit by a bullet, swatted his ear with his hand, and brought the hand away to look at it. It is easy to use AI to remove some aspects of a scene from a video, including blood from a hand.

Any attempted assassination of a public official, let alone a President and current major candidate running for office, is an utmost serious crime and needs to be treated with gravitas. The cries of fake or staged are disrespectful of the office and smack of hatred. A few have said something doesn’t feel “right” about the event. A President of the United States and candidate for President of the US has just survived an assassination attempt. This is so outside the daily norm that there is no way for this to feel “right.”

Ask yourself, what presidential administration is in office now and is responsible for the Secret Service and the quality of their work?

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has been investigating the assassination attempt of President Trump and reports:

On July 13, 2024, former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.1 The following day, Senator Ron Johnson wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray demanding a preservation of records, information relating to the security of the Butler rally, background information on the alleged gunman, and all texts and communications between law enforcement agents, including Secret Service personnel, relating to the rally from July 11, 2024 to July 14, 2024.2 To date, the Department of Justice (DOJ), DHS, and FBI have failed to provide any of the requested information and have not even confirmed that they will preserve the relevant records. The lack of transparency from federal entities regarding the July 13, 2024 assassination attempt—which left former President Trump wounded, one rally goer dead, and two other spectators critically injured—is unacceptable.3 Congress and the public deserve a full explanation and complete answers to all questions regarding the failure of security at the Butler rally. Without transparency, the truth behind the assassination attempt will never be fully revealed and understood. Given these high stakes and the public’s right to know the truth, in the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt, Senator Johnson’s office began contacting federal, state, and local government entities as well as private companies seeking information about the security failures at the July 13, 2024 Butler rally….

Senator Johnson reports in part:

“Secret Service did not attend a security briefing provided to local special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and sniper teams the morning of July 13, 2024.”

“Local law enforcement said communications were siloed and they were not in frequent radio contact directly with Secret Service.”

“Local law enforcement notified command about Crooks prior to the shooting and received confirmation that Secret Service was aware of the notification.”

“Following the shooting Secret Service was seen on the roof of the AGR building with local law enforcement; photos of the shooter were sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) for facial recognition.”

“Secret Service was initially not going to send snipers to the rally, according to local law enforcement.”

A further preliminary report issued the next day reported that “Multiple local law enforcement officials report eight shell casings found near Crooks’ body.”

Here is the link to the full preliminary report with an extensive timeline8 and a link to the preliminary findings.9

The Deep State wants Trump gone. He has been canceled, ignored, sued, criminally charged, impeached twice, received numerous death threats, raided by the FBI at gunpoint, and vilified. Global predators — the globalists and “elites” — want to abolish borders, seize international control of the affairs of States worldwide, and control every single citizen.10 The sentiments toward Trump on the streets in Progressive strongholds reflect the Deep State’s desire to see him gone. One citizen journalist in Manhattan interviewed 18 people in a ’Man on the Street’ video. Eleven of the eighteen people he interviewed would have been happy to have Trump assassinated.11

Meanwhile, President Trump managed in the first three years of his presidency to grow the American economy, drop unemployment below 4 percent, reverse inflation, increase wages through all ethnic and income classes, caused minority poverty rates to hit record lows, lifted 4.6 million Americans off of food stamps, bringing back American manufacturing, cut taxes, lowered utility rates, rolled back red tape, expanded options for quality and affordable healthcare, fought back against the opioid crisis, defending life, defended religious liberty, decreased violent crime nationally, protected our borders and began rebuilding America’s military to defend America’s interests abroad.12 He promises to do so again if elected this year.13,14

The Republican National Convention 2024 Republican Platform accepted by the RNC national committee is titled Make America Great Again! It makes 20 promises to the American People, including seal the border, end inflation, revive American Energy industries, make the US a manufacturing superpower, worker tax cuts, rebuild cities, preserve the US dollar, protect social security and Medicare, keep men out of women’s sports, secure our elections, defend America’s Constitution, Bill of Rights and First Freedoms including freedom of speech, religion, and the right to keep and bear arms. And finally, Prevent World War III.

Will a re-elected President Trump implement the Republican Platform? Again, we can turn to recent history as a guide. He has done it before. Turning this great ship of America around so that the country is again thriving was done by Trump once. Then, the Deep State dropped the COVID catastrophe in his fourth year.

Now, the United States has an election coming up. The national election is part of the bedrock of our U.S. Constitution and is key to the peaceful transfer of power that occurs every four years in America. The future of our country is in the hands of one of two people. President Trump, the Republican candidate, or the Democrat candidate, as of yet, undetermined, who will be born of the party of Obama, Biden, and the Clintons.

Please. Look at the destruction and damage done to the US in the last four years under the Global Predator leadership pulling President Biden’s strings. Remember the damage done before that during the eight years of the Obama Presidency — another globalist presidency. Then, remember the first three years of Trump’s 45th presidency. Trump declared to the United Nations in 2019, “We in the United States have embarked on an exciting program of national renewal. In everything we do, we are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens….”15

President Trump said, in part:16

Americans know that in a world where others seek conquest and domination, our nation must be strong in wealth, in might, and in spirit. That is why the United States vigorously defends the traditions and customs that have made us who we are. Like my beloved country, each nation represented in this hall has a cherished history, culture, and heritage that is worth defending and celebrating, and which gives us our singular potential and strength. The free world must embrace its national foundations. It must not attempt to erase them or replace them. Looking around and all over this large, magnificent planet, the truth is plain to see: If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And if you want peace, love your nation. Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.

Which of those two individuals, President Trump or whoever is chosen by the Progressive Democratic Party, is the most likely to investigate and prosecute the COVID catastrophe? Which individual is most likely to take the actions necessary to save the American Economy and restore prosperity, the rule of law, and liberty for American citizens? Which is most likely to resist further “international health emergencies,” including climate emergencies, food emergencies, energy emergencies, and weather emergencies. All of those so-called emergencies are the excuse to steal citizens’ freedoms, income, and basic rights.

This is not a test, people. This is real life. We have only two choices to save America, the ideal of America, the unique Constitutional Republic that has been such an inspiration for the rest of the world. If you don’t care about restoring American ideals and freedoms, sit home and don’t vote. Or vote for a third-party candidate with no hope of winning and a belief in human-caused climate change.17

Americans and, indeed, people all over the world will be as quickly enslaved by a health emergency declared due to “climate change” as we were during the COVID catastrophe.

After President Trump announced he was running for president again in 2024, he declared, as reported by Breitbart.com:18

“Together we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests imaginable,” Trump said. “Our country is in a horrible state. We’re in great trouble. This is not a task for a politician or a conventional candidate. This is a task for a great movement.” Trump continued leaning in on the movement discussion throughout the address. “This is our country, our government, and our corridors of power and we are coming to take our country back,” Trump said. … “I will fight like no one has ever fought before.”

It’s time to ReFound America. Time to reestablish the United States Constitution, The Bill of Rights and the rule of law in America. Time to focus on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens…

We witnessed a miracle on July 13, 2024. Don’t let anyone steal our miracle now.

Primary Author: Ginger Ross Breggin

End Notes

First published on AmericaOutLoud August 1, 2024

