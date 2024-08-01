mess this up and lose…and they could…lose…

the left, Obama, the RINOs, they all know…yes there were crimes going all the way back to the Obama-Biden regime so lots on the line, people know they face jail…so they will try to shoot Trump again…yes, I fear they will move to kill POTUS Trump…’they’ whomever ‘they’ are…I pray the Secret Service get their act together and protect Trump, Harris, Biden properly…I may not agree or support Harris or Biden but I want them safe (and families) as much as I want Trump and his family…

this is balls to the wall war and Obama has done lots of wrong and needs Kamala in so that she can cover up and seal his and their wrong doings from 2009 onwards in his administration especially his nuclearization of Iran etc. Except when Trump took power 2016 to 2020, Obama has been running USA since 2009…