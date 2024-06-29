The gravest threat to America, its existence & by extension the west, the world, radical jihadi islam, islamists, shariah islam, wahabi, salafi islam, 6th century medieval barbarians
get it in your head, the muslim brotherhood that Obama planted across the US government, was done for a reason, presents the gravest threat & let me show you what is done to a woman, STONED to death
by her own father…and willingly accepts…
this is now at our doorstep due to Obama…and Biden…
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
this is our gravest threat…
the wolf is at the door…
radical islam and islam is the only entity that benefits from any and all western polices such as birth control, LBGTQ etc., trannies, same sex, homosexuality, transgender surgeries etc…all end in reduced fertility, fecundity, reduced replacement rate…while muslims have 4-5 children, we in the west with a replacement of 2.2, are having 1.6…
be warned…
Disturbing Footage Emerges Of 'Taliban' Stoning In Afghanistan
Disturbing Footage Emerges Of 'Taliban' Stoning In Afghanistan (rferl.org)
WATCH: Taliban Stones Woman To Death In Afghanistan
Warning: Extremely Disturbing Images. Woman Stoned to Death by ISIS in Syria | MEMRI
There are peaceful law abiding muslims and many faiths do wrong too, but this is an important aspect that we should come to know…the radical aspect.
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Who created them?
Who made every government make it a policy to import them?